7-round Rams mock draft: Finding starters at OLB, C and ILB

The 2021 NFL draft is just a month away as we change gears from free agency to the six draft picks the Los Angeles Rams have this year. They have needs at edge rusher, inside linebacker, center, cornerback and along the defensive line, with depth needed at other positions, too.

Using Pro Football Focus’ mock draft simulator, I put together my first seven-round projection for the Rams. There were no trades involved in this mock, standing pat at each of the team’s six draft slots to show which prospects could be options along the way.

I found potential starters at outside linebacker, center, inside linebacker and cornerback, as well as a return specialist with high upside as a wide receiver. So let’s get to the picks.

57. Texas OLB Joseph Ossai

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Despite re-signing Leonard Floyd, the Rams still need pass-rush help. Justin Hollins, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and Terrell Lewis may not be enough to get the job done on the other side at OLB, especially given Okoronkwo and Lewis’ injury histories. Ossai is one of the better pass rushers in the class and he’s a fringe first-round prospect. There’s a chance he won’t even make it to the Rams’ pick at 57, but if he does, they shouldn’t pass him up. He has the size and athleticism you want in an edge rusher, and in the last two seasons, he had 29 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks. Ossai should be a target in the second round if available.

88. Wisconsin-Whitewater OL Quinn Meinerz

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

To be honest, taking Meinerz at No. 57 was a consideration because there’s a decent chance he’ll be a second-round pick. The small-school prospect is gaining momentum in this class as one of the top centers, with the versatility to play guard, too. The Rams are among the teams interested in him, meeting with him twice – including a Zoom call with OL coach Kevin Carberry. Meinerz would be an immediate starter at center in the event that Austin Blythe doesn’t return, making this a good value pick for Los Angeles.

Story continues

103. Georgia ILB Monty Rice

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Inside linebacker might be the Rams’ most pressing need, and LSU’s Jabril Cox would be an ideal prospect at No. 57. But he was taken at 42 by Dallas, so I settled in and waited for Rice to fall in Round 3. Rice doesn’t have the coverage skills or explosiveness that Cox does, but he’s athletic enough and is sufficient in coverage. Despite being a third-round pick in this scenario, Rice would be a Day 1 starter for the Rams. They can't head into the season with the same group of linebackers as last season. Playmakers are needed and Rice is an underrated one.

142. LSU CB Kary Vincent Jr.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas Graham Jr. was an option at No. 88, but I decided to wait on a cornerback in favor of a linebacker (Rice). Vincent fell to No. 142 and he offers a good skill set for both the slot and safety. He played corner and safety at LSU and though he’s somewhat undersized at 5-foot-10, he’s quick enough to cover the slot and possesses plenty of athleticism. Vincent would compete with David Long Jr. and potentially Terrell Burgess as the starting slot corner, while also contributing some at safety if needed. As a fourth-rounder, Vincent brings good upside if put in the right situation.

209. Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

The Rams have met with Smith-Marsette in the pre-draft process, showing interest in the speedy wide receiver and return specialist. He has excellent downfield speed, good size (6-foot-2) and can contribute as a punt returner, possessing a high ceiling for a likely Day 3 pick. In college, he averaged 14.7 yards per catch with 14 touchdowns, and also rushed 34 times for 274 yards and four scores. His versatility and potential will be tough to match at this point in the draft for a team that doesn’t have a pressing need at wide receiver. But he can take over the deep-threat role from DeSean Jackson in 2022 and possibly replace Nsimba Webster as the primary returner.

252. Florida State OLB Janarius Robinson

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Robinson will likely get drafted earlier than this simply because of his raw athleticism and frame. He’s 6-foot-5 and 266 pounds, with 35 3/8-inch arms and a massive 87-inch wingspan. Those measurables alone should get him drafted in at least the fifth or sixth round, but stranger things have happened. His production at FSU was unimpressive, with just 20.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 34 career games. His ceiling is relatively high if he can refine his pass-rushing skills, but his floor is also on the lower side because he’s raw and an unfinished product.

Recap

1

1