New 7-round Raiders mock draft ahead of free agency

The start of the new league year is just a few weeks away and that means a flurry of NFL action is just around the corner. We’ve already seen two major quarterback trades and that signals just how wild of an offseason we could be in for in 2021.

Today, we are doing a seven-round mock draft ahead of free agency. Surely, the Raiders’ needs will change over the next month as they look to get under the cap prior to free agency. With that in mind, here are our six picks for the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Round 1 - RT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Yes. The Raiders should probably use this pick to upgrade the defense. But offensive tackle is a sneaky need for this team, especially if Trent Brown is released. Even if he stays, the Raiders could pick Darrisaw as a future replacement. Darrisaw is a plug-and-play offensive tackle with Pro Bowl upside. Given his ceiling and how much Jon Gruden loves to invest in the trenches, this just feels right.

Round 2 - DE Jayson Oweh, Penn State

Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

A 4.33 edge rusher in the second round? Sign us up. Jayson Oweh has a long way to go before being a polished rusher, but he would be landing with arguably the best defensive line coach in the NFL in Rod Marinelli. He would instantly add juice to the defensive line and would rotate in with Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell as a rookie.

Round 3 - DT Alim McNeil, North Carolina State

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders need interior defensive line help in the worst way, but the first two rounds of the draft won't help much. Instead, the team waits until the third round to grab Alim McNeil from North Carolina State. At 340 pounds, he's projected to run in the 4.8s and has proven to be incredibly productive in the ACC. He'll need a little work, but McNeil's athleticism and motor will allow him to see the field right away as a one-technique in Gus Bradley's defense.

Round 4 - FS Ar'Darius Washington, TCU

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders need a free safety that can play in deep zones, allowing Johnathan Abram to stay near the line of scrimmage. Jeff Heath is a fine stopgap player, but they need a long-term solution. Ar'Darius Washington might be the best centerfielder in the draft, but he could fall due to his size. At 5'8, 175 pounds, he's far below the ideal size for the position. However, he just finds a way to make plays as he had five interceptions during the 2019 season alone. In the fourth round, he would be a steal for the Raiders and a potential Day 1 starter at free safety.

Round 5 - RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Devontae Booker is a free agent and there is a chance that Jalen Richard could be a cap casualty. That is why it wouldn't be a surprise if the Raiders used a Day 3 pick to find a long-term backup to Josh Jacobs. Kylin Hill could be an option as he is an elite receiver with great measurables. He's not an every-down back in the NFL, but he can find a role as a passing weapon and a big-play specialist.

Round 7 - WR Jaelon Darden, North Texas

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Raiders are always searching for speed and wide receiver Jaelon Darden certainly has it. Coming from North Texas, he caught 230 passes in his career, scoring 38 touchdowns. His biggest flaw is that he's small. But in the right role, he can be a weapon as there might not be a twitchier player in the entire draft.

