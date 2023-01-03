7-Round NFL Mock Draft for Las Vegas Raiders

If the NFL Draft order was locked in today, the Raiders would own the No. 8 pick. They would have three selections inside the top 75 picks as they look to rebuild the roster. Here is a full seven-round mock draft for the Raiders going into the final week of the season:

Round 1: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Ringo is the most talented cornerback in the class and would significantly upgrade the secondary for the Raiders.

Round 2: Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Carter is a long and athletic defensive end that could rotate in with Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones as a rookie.

Round 3: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Kentucky running back JuTahn McClain (17) is stopped by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the first quarter of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Syndication The Tennessean

Campbell was the best linebacker in the Big Ten over the last two years and would add some solid depth to the linebacker unit of the Raiders. He could potentially start right away next to Denzel Perryman in 2023.

Round 4: Jordan Battle, FS, Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Battle is an experienced safety who had another strong year at Alabama in 2022.

Round 5: Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s running back Eric Gray (0), left, is tackled by Texas Tech’s wide receiver Nate Floyd (17), Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, Jones AT&T Stadium.

With Josh Jacobs set to hit free agency, the Raiders could use another running back to pair with Zamir White.

Round 6: Ronnie Bell, WR, Michigan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bell is an experienced receiver with special teams ability. He could make the roster as a No. 5 receiver right away.

Round 7: Jaxson Kirkland, OL, Washington

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Kirkland was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and is one of the most decorated offensive linemen to ever come out of Washington. But a combination of injuries allows to him to fall late here to the Raiders.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire