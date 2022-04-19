7-round NFL mock draft for the Denver Broncos

The 2022 NFL draft will be held next week, which means mock draft season is heating up! Here is Broncos Wire’s first attempt at mocking Denver’s plans for this year’s draft.

Round 2, No. 64: ILB Chad Muma

(AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Muma is a local prospect who grew up in Colorado before going on to play college football at Wyoming. He could be the long-term inside linebacker Denver’s been missing since Super Bowl 50.

Round 3, No. 75: OT Abraham Lucas

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Billy Turner is a very serviceable a short-term solution at right tackle, but the Broncos would be wise to start planning for the future at the position. After earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors last season, Lucas could be a long-term tackle option for Denver.

Round 3, No. 96: RB James Cook

(Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

Javonte Williams is more than capable of a bigger workload, but the Broncos have said they want to use a two-back rotation this season. Dalvin Cook’s younger brother could be a good complement to Williams.

Round 4, No. 115: TE Jalen Wydermyer

(The Montgomery Advertiser, USA TODAY Network)

Tight end would become less of a priority for the Broncos if they sign veteran free agent Kyle Rudolph, but the team could use more depth at the position regardless of Rudolph’s status. Wydermyer caught 118 passes for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns in four seasons at Texas A&M.

Round 4, No. 116: OLB DeAngelo Malone

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory are set to start this year with Malik Reed and Jonathon Cooper providing depth behind them at outside linebacker. That’s a pretty good group of pass rushers, but Chubb and Reed are both scheduled to become free agents in 2023. Malone, who totaled 32.5 sacks in college, would be a nice addition to the OLB rotation.

Round 5, No. 152: DL John Ridgeway

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DeShawn Williams is capable of replacing Shelby Harris at defensive end (assuming DJ Jones plays primarily as a nose tackle), but Williams is set to become a 30-year-old free agent next spring. Ridgeway could help provide more defensive line depth in 2022 in beyond.

Round 6, No. 206: CB Cordale Flott

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Broncos select a cornerback much earlier than this, but this particular mock has Denver adding Flott in the sixth round. Flott plays in the slot, where the Broncos could use a long-term candidate.

Round 7, No. 232: P Matt Araiza

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

If a team in need of a punter falls in love with Araiza, it’s very possible that he could go off the board well before the final round, where specialists are often selected. If he’s available late, though, Araiza’s powerful leg would make sense for the Broncos, who might be looking for a cheaper option at punter.

Round 7, No. 234: DB/LB Tariq Carpenter

(Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports)

Carpenter is a projected safety-linebacker hybrid who spent time in the slot at Georgia Tech. His versatility and coverage ability makes him an intriguing late-round prospect for Denver.

The 2022 NFL draft will be held in Las Vegas from April 28-30.

