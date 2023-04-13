7-round NFL mock draft for the Denver Broncos

It’s that time of year!

With the 2023 NFL draft now just two weeks away, it’s time for Broncos Wire‘s first seven-round mock draft for the Denver Broncos.

It’s a seven-round mock for Denver but it only includes five picks because the Broncos do not own first- or second-round picks following the Russell Wilson trade last year.

Because draft-day trades are just about impossible to predict, our seven-round prediction only includes the picks Denver currently owns, including back-to-back selections early in the third round.

The Broncos patched up most of their biggest roster needs during NFL free agency, but Denver still has a few holes to fill through the draft. Here is our seven-round mock draft for the Broncos with those roster needs in mind.

Round 3: No. 67 overall: OL Joe Tippmann

The Broncos signed guard Ben Powers and tackle Mike McGlinchey during free agency, but they could still use more help on the offensive line. Right now, Lloyd Cushenberry is penciled in as the team’s starting center. Denver could use an upgrade, and it’s possible that Wisconsin’s Tippmann (6-6, 313 pounds) could fall to the third round.

Round 3: No. 68 overall: DL Gervon Dexter

The Broncos replaced Dre’Mont Jones with Zach Allen during free agency, but they did not add a direct replacement for DeShawn Williams, a 15-game starter last year. Mike Purcell is also set to turn 32 this month and he’s entering the final year of his contract. Dexter (6-6, 310 pounds) could give the team more rotational depth on the defensive line after he totaled 125 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions in three years at Florida.

Round 4: No. 108 overall: RB Roschon Johnson

Javonte Williams is facing an uncertain recovery timeline and while Samje Perine is a capable fill-in starter, the Broncos will need more depth at running back, especially if Williams is not ready by Week 1. Johnson (6-0, 219 pounds) rushed for 2,190 yards and 23 touchdowns in four years with the Longhorns and he could be a solid RB3 for Denver.

Round 5: No. 139 overall: CB Jakorian Bennett

Pat Surtain is a star and Damarri Mathis is a starting-caliber cornerback, but the Broncos need more depth at cornerback. Bennett (5-11, 188 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds at the NFL combine after breaking up 22 passes and totaling five interceptions from 2021-2022 at Maryland.

Round 6: No. 195 overall: OL Warren McClendon

After adding a new starting center with their first pick, the Broncos add more depth to the line with their final pick in this mock. Georgia’s McClendon (6-4, 306 pounds) could serve as a backup swing tackle behind Garett Bolles and McGlinchey, and some draft pundits believe he could fill in at guard as well. A versatile backup offensive lineman with upside would make sense in the sixth round.

Round 7: No picks

With no picks in the seventh round, here are the final results of this seven-round mock draft for the Broncos:

Given the possibility of trades, it seems unlikely that Denver will select exactly five players at these five specific spots. Broncos general manager George Paton has already hinted about the possibility of trading down to acquire more picks, so that will be something to watch for.

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

