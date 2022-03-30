7-round mock draft for Raiders after free agency

We are a month away from the 2022 NFL Draft, but the Raiders do not have a pick in the first two rounds. But if we have learned anything from this team over the years, they typically do their best work in Rounds 3 and 4.

Today, we are taking a look at what a possible seven-round mock draft could look like for the Raiders. So without further ado, let’s dive in.

Round 3 (No. 86) - Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan

(AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Goedeke is a highly athletic right tackle with a ton of experience. He graded out as one of the best offensive linemen in the country last season and would be a plug-and-play starter for the Raiders on the right side.

Round 4 (No. 126) - Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Bernard doesn’t have great size, but he has a ton of experience and was a fantastic run defender for Baylor. He’s a very good athlete who could contribute on special teams and sub-packages right away for the Raiders.

Round 5 (No. 164) - Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Woods has crushed the pre-draft process as he’s dominated the All-Star circuit and the workouts. At over 6’7, 255 pounds, Woods ran a 4.61 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He still needs a lot of time to develop, but he would be an excellent third tight end behind Darren Waller and Foster Moreau.

Round 5 (No. 165) - Jesse Luketa, EDGE, Penn State

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Luketa played multiple positions for Penn State over the last four years, including middle linebacker and defensive end. He found a home at defensive end during his senior season and was an impact player.

He also has a ton of special teams experience, which should allow him to contribute early on during his rookie season. He’s a plus athlete with an excellent motor and is the type of player Patrick Graham is looking for in his multiple defense.

Round 7 (No. 227) - Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami (FL)

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Rambo was a part-time player at Oklahoma before transferring to Miami to finish his college career. He totaled nearly 1,200 yards in 12 games as the team’s No. 1 receiver.

He doesn’t have elite size or speed, but he just knows how to get open. Rambo would make a lot of sense for the Raiders as their No. 4 or No. 5 receiver.

