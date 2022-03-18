New 7-round mock draft after Raiders acquire All-Pro WR Davante Adams

The Raiders have officially traded for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and that now gives them one of the most dangerous passing attacks in the NFL.

Going into the 2022 offseason, you can make a case that wide receiver was their biggest need on the roster. That issue has now been solved. However, they don’t have a ton of draft capital going into the 2022 NFL Draft.

But what could a seven-round mock draft look like for the Raiders? Here is the first mock draft by us at the Raiders Wire since the Davante Adams trade:

Round 3 (No. 86) – Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan

Round 4 (No. 126) – Neil Farrell Jr, DT, LSU

Round 5 (No. 164) – Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

Round 5 (No. 165) – Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (OH)

Round 7 (No. 227) – Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame

Right tackle remains an issue for the Raiders, but they might try to solve that in free agency. If they can’t find the right deal, they might need to gamble on someone on Day 2 of the draft. Goedeke was fantastic at Central Michigan last year and has a bunch of right tackle experience. He might not be a Day 1 starter, but he could work his way into the starting lineup by the end of the year.

On Day 3, the Raiders added three players in Farrell, Woods and Robinson that can all add depth at key positions. Farrell is a run-stopping specialist who can play on early downs. Woods is an athletic freak at tight end that could sit and learn behind Darren Waller and Foster Moreau. And Robinson is another athletic EDGE that was highly productive in college.

The Raiders are certainly behind the 8-ball a bit when it comes to draft capital. But they filled their biggest need already at wide receiver, so it’s not a big issue. This is going to have to be a draft that the scouts nail, but at least the team isn’t counting on any of them to play big roles in 2022.