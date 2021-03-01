7 round mock draft with comp picks, using only prospects the Saints have met with

John Sigler
·11 min read
Reports are updating every day with news of meetings between the New Orleans Saints and 2021 NFL draft prospects (which we’re tracking here), but how much do these virtual interviews matter in the greater scheme of things? With no combine and fewer pro days than normal due to the continued coronavirus pandemic, it’s anyone’s guess as to how much those conversations will weigh into final evaluations.

But it’s an opportunity for a twist on another predraft exercise: a Saints mock draft, centered on their picks in each of the seven rounds. That’s tricky enough as it is given New Orleans’ lack of picks in rounds three, five, six, and seven, having traded some selections in past years and lost others in response to COVID-19 protocol violations. And while the Saints are projected to receive a couple of compensatory draft picks, those extra choices have not been announced by the NFL just yet.

So let’s take an already-complicated process and limit our choices to players the Saints have met with. New Orleans’ decision-makers work with a draft board of prospects that meet certain criteria after studying college game tape and meeting with players and their coaches, so this is kind of a realistic scenario (even if the Saints’ eventual draft board will have many, many more options than the 20-or so names we know they’re linked to). The Draft Network has created a valuable mock draft machine to simulate picks by every team, which I used to create this mock draft. Let’s get into it:

Round 1, Pick 28

Washington defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (95) hits Utah quarterback Jason Shelley after Shelley threw a pass during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Quarterback Mac Jones and cornerback Greg Newsome were both off the board at this point, leaving me with most of my options: defensive tackles Alim McNeil and Levi Onwuzurike, slot receiver Rondale Moore, and cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. The Saints might lose Sheldon Rankins in free agency and Malcom Brown could be a tough cap cut, and I also expect defensive end Trey Hendrickson to get signed by another team, so adding more horses up front and toughening up the interior is a priority. Onwuzurike is the highest graded player out of the cloud, and he also has the shortest path to getting on the field, so he’s the pick. Ironically, he’s similar to Rankins coming out of college as a good athlete with room to develop at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, but he’s already disruptive enough to make a difference next to David Onyemata in the middle of the Saints defense. His learning curve shouldn’t be as steep as what Marcus Davenport needed, or even what Onyemata himself experienced coming out of the University of Manitoba.

Round 2, Pick 60

Florida State defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. (26) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

So this is interesting: Samuel and McNeill are both still available out of the first-round cloud, with the corner ranking higher in TDN’s predictive board. Doubling down on defensive tackles might not be the best plan if our goal is to get the rookies on the field sooner rather than later. With Marshon Lattimore entering the last year of his rookie contract and Janoris Jenkins an expensive luxury, it makes sense to add another cornerback to the mix. Samuel needs to improve in zone coverage but he has rare mirroring skills when lined up man-to-man, which the Saints should put to good use right away. He’s also an eager tackler in the open field and is competitive at the catch point despite his smaller size (5-foot-10, 184 pounds). He might not push Jenkins or Lattimore off the field right away, but he should play often in dime personnel packages while preparing to start in 2022.

Round 3, Pick 98 (projected compensatory)

Nov 30, 2019; Syracuse, NY, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Jamie Newman (12) runs with the ball against the Syracuse Orange during the first quarter at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The top prospects in our cloud here are quarterback Jamie Newman, defensive back Trill Williams, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, and tight end/fullback Tommy Tremble. If the Saints lose Marcus Williams in free agency, either Bledsoe or Williams might make sense as a possible replacement. Newman should also be considered so long as New Orleans doesn’t have a definitive starting quarterback. We’re picking again at No. 105, so we should get another shot at any prospects we pass over here. I’ll be honest: I love Tremble at this spot. He’s got the versatility of Kyle Jusczyk but the frame of Josh Hill, who ranks fourth-most among active Saints players in career games played (117). If Tremble can pick up Hill’s playbook and become a dynamic blocker and position-flexible pass catcher, he and Adam Trautman would be a dangerous tandem for opponents to plan for. However, the positional value pales compared to our other options. Quarterback is the most important position in the game. Even if Newman isn’t seen as legit competition for Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston (who still isn’t under contract…), I’m a firm believer in adding quarterbacks until you’ve found one you believe in. Russell Wilson wasn’t drafted to start over Matt Flynn, but he did it anyway. Maybe Newman is a dark horse to outplay Hill in training camp. He’s the pick.

Round 3, Pick 105 (projected compensatory)

Jan 28, 2021; National defensive lineman Ade Ogundeji of Notre Dame (91) drills against National offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin -Whitewater (71) during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Ah, crap. Tremble was picked before we got back on the clock. Williams and Bledsoe are still available, as is Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. However, there’s another name I want to highlight: Quinn Meinerz, an offensive lineman out of Wisconsin-Whitewater (the two-hours-away rival of Wisconsin-Platteville, which produced Saints playoffs antagonist Dan Arnold, for anyone still holding a vendetta). Meinerz should be considered in the third or fourth round after more than holding his own at Senior Bowl practices, though I’m projecting that because he isn’t included in TDN’s mock draft machine just yet. Similar small-school offensive linemen like Alex Cappa and Ben Bartch have gone in this range recently. I’d like to add some juice to the offense after missing out on Tremble, and Meinerz could do that as the next-man-up like Nick Easton and Senio Kelemete before him (either of whom could return to New Orleans as free agents, by the way). I’m also not really eager to pick another defensive back after Samuel fell to us earlier on; re-signing Marcus Williams should be a top free agency priority, and I like to think the Saints will get it done. So given the abundance of defensive backs and the always-critical goal of improving offensive line depth, Meinerz is the pick here. He can play both guard spots and snap the ball from center, and proved he can compete with blue-chip defensive tackles in Mobile. He’d be the first option to replace Andrus Peat if he misses time with an injury. He can also hang around as a backup plan if Erik McCoy’s contract extension (coming up the year after next) is tough to work out or if Cesar Ruiz continues to underwhelm.

Round 4, Pick 133

Oct 10, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers safety Joshuah Bledsoe (1) leaves the field after defeating the LSU Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

We’re deep in the weeds of the Day 3 picks, where players could just as easily be picked in the fourth round as signed in undrafted free agency. It’s kind of a no man’s land where some prospects get selected by one team while 31 others don’t assign the guy a draftable grade at all. Our best remaining options in the cloud remain Bledsoe and Graham, though there are other names worth considering. Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, Graham’s teammate at Oregon, is available. So is linebacker K.J. Britt, running back Javian Hawkins, and deep threat Josh Imatorbhebhe. All of these players will have to compete on special teams to make the cut in New Orleans. Of that group, Britt may have the most experience after his time at Auburn, where he was a backup for much of his career and made some plays in the kicking game. He could be a good replacement for Craig Robertson, a pending free agent and special teams captain. On the other hand: it’s too early to punt on adding impact players. While there aren’t many standouts lingering from our draft board, there are good players the Saints haven’t been connected to just yet: running backs Kylin Hill and Chubba Hubbard and wide receivers Sage Surratt and Seth Williams among them. Stanford left tackle Walker Little, considered a first-round prospect before a season-ending injury slowed him down, is also available. In reality, the Saints will have a much larger pool of players to consider than the ones on our limited board right now. And remember, our cloud is only built of the prospects reported to have met with New Orleans. The Saints are probably interviewing multiple draft prospects every day that simply aren’t being reported. On draft day, the Saints’ shot-callers won’t be working with the kind of blinders I’m limiting us to today. So with that important caveat in mind, we’ll pick Bledsoe, our highest rated remaining player. He can help replace Marcus Williams if the Saints can’t work out a deal or prepare to take Malcolm Jenkins’ spot in a year or two should he fall off (alternatively: he’s an option to replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson in guarding the slot if he moves on in 2023).

Voided picks

Round 3 This pick was traded in last year’s draft to help acquire linebacker Zack Baun. Round 5 This selection is expected to convey in the trade for linebacker Kwon Alexander, who played 73.8% of possible snaps after he was acquired by New Orleans. That isn’t official yet, and if the pick does not convey this year it will be in 2022. Round 6 The Saints traded this pick last year to acquire seventh-round pick Tommy Stevens, who they later cut. New Orleans would receive a compensatory sixth rounder for losing A.J. Klein in free agency but reports suggest the NFL will not allow it after the Saints skirted the deadline to sign Jameis Winston. Round 7 The NFL deducted this draft pick due to COVID-19 protocol violations in New Orleans.

Reviewing our draft

  • Round 1, Pick 28: DT Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

  • Round 2, Pick 60: CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

  • Round 3, Pick 98 (projected compensatory): QB Jamie Newman, Wake Forest

  • Round 3, Pick 105 (projected compensatory): G/C Quinn Meinerz, WI-Whitewater

  • Round 4, Pick 133: S Joshuah Bledsoe, Missouri

Things will look very different in just a few weeks after the Saints process their salary cap maneuvering and begin to retool the roster ahead of the draft. The cloud I worked with based off their reported meetings will continue to grow, too, so maybe we’ll circle back and give this exercise another shot once more information is available. Still, it’s great to see a big addition up front and a high-upside rookie in the secondary. It’s so tough to evaluate quarterbacks that Newman is worth taking into training camp with an open mind and few expectations. The jump in quality of competition will be tough on Meinerz but there are reasons for optimism with him. Bledsoe’s path to making the roster is unconventional. Overall I feel great about the first two picks, but the last three feel like missed opportunities to add playmakers at more prominent positions. I would have preferred to add another weapon on offense but that wasn’t an option if I’m also focused on keeping with the theme. Maybe there’s a lesson here about being too rigid in conforming to your process and not being open to going off-script here or there.

