7-round mock draft for Chargers after free agency

The Chargers are set with seven picks in next month’s draft.

Some bargain free-agent moves could still take place before the draft starts on April 27, but for the most part, the current roster shows what areas they should be targeting.

As we are now officially four weeks away from the highly-anticipated event, here is a look at what Los Angeles could do with each of their selections.

Gavino - Round 1: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

The Chargers have been missing a true No. 1 tight end since Hunter Henry. Mayer could solidify that and be an integral piece in the offense from the jump.

Mayer showcases focus and strong hands in contested situations, the ability to get upfield quickly after the catch, and the toughness to bring down in open space. Further, he does an excellent job of blocking in space and inline, something Los Angeles has struggled to get from their tight ends.

Mayer set program marks at the position for receptions (180), yards (2,099) and touchdown receptions (18) throughout his collegiate career. He also owns the single-season tight end records for receptions (71 in 2021), yards (840 in 2021) and touchdowns (nine in 2022).

Alex - Round 2: EDGE Derick Hall, Auburn

Despite a Relative Athletic Score of 9.38 and 40 yard dash time of 4.57, Hall feels like he’s been lost in the shuffle of draft cycle risers. That could end up benefitting the Chargers, who will need to address their pass rushing depth sometime in the first two days to add a presence behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

While a stout run defender, Hall sometimes relies a bit too much on his athleticism as a pass rusher, perhaps a reason why his pro projection is a bit deflated. But with the opportunity to learn the finer points of getting to the quarterback from Bosa and Mack, Hall would immediately be in a prime position to reach his ceiling.

At the very least, the Chargers would be upgrading their run defense for situations where their two All-World pass rushers are not both on the field. At best, they’d set themselves up with a Pro Bowl-level talent ready to take over as Bosa and Mack age out of their current contracts.

Gavino - Round 3: WR Andrei Iosivas, Princeton

The Chargers fulfill their need for speed at the wide receiver position.

Iosivas was a three-time Ivy League champion in the indoor heptathlon. At the combine, he posted a 4.43 40-yard dash at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds. In addition, he had the second-fastest three-cone drill (6.85 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.12 seconds) among all receivers.

That speed shows on the field, as Iosivas immediately gets to top speed vertically and can outpace defenders in the open. He is a solid route runner, quickly getting in and out of breaks. He does a great job tracking deep passes and is elite above the rim in contested situations.

Iosivas led the Ivy League in receptions (66), receiving yards (943) and touchdown catches (seven). He ended his Princeton career ranked sixth all-time in receiving yards (1,909), 12th in receptions (125), and third in touchdown catches (16).

Alex - Round 4: S Jay Ward, LSU

We know Brandon Staley is always going to be on the hunt for defensive backs to add to his rotation, and Ward fits the Chargers’ usual profile of a versatile DB with experience all over the formation.

With 4.55 speed, Ward isn’t quite the burner that 2022 third rounder JT Woods is, but he compensates for this with ample change of direction ability and instincts that allow him to mirror receivers better than Woods did in college. With 43 games of college experience as a safety and slot corner, Ward has mastered the art of reading the quarterback, logging six interceptions across four years.

Ward is a work in progress as a pursuit player, with a number of examples on tape of angles that could be sharpened to better his chances of making a tackle. But as an explosive tackler and fluent trail technique player, there’s certainly value to be had.

Gavino - Round 5: OL Atonio Mafi, UCLA

The Chargers need offensive line depth this offseason and Mafi’s presence could really boost the group.

Just three years ago, Mafi was playing nose tackle for the Bruins. After making the position change to guard, Mafi still imposed his will, as he consistently moved people and held rushers at bay. The former rugby player is a bully with great feet and a strong anchor.

Mafi finished with an 88.3 run-blocking grade in his only full season as a starter in 2022.

It’s worth noting that in my interview with Mafi at the East-West Shrine Bowl, he told me that the Chargers have been watching him closely since his first collegiate season in 2018 and really loved his tape.

Alex - Round 6: RB Evan Hull, Northwestern

I know, adding another Day 3 pick at running back is probably not something that Chargers fans would get excited about. But with Austin Ekeler’s status after requesting and being granted permission to seek a trade and no other viable options emerging on the roster, I think it’s more likely than not that LA adds another option.

Hull is an effective passing game threat and slashing runner whose tape at Northwestern was overshadowed by a dearth of talent on offense outside of him and first round prospect OT Peter Skoronski. With only 582 career touches to his name, he’s relatively fresh compared to most senior running back prospects, and the state of the Chargers position group would keep him from hitting a wall early on.

The Northwestern alum does need to work on his pass protection if he’s going to be a fixture on passing downs, but he possesses the frame to improve in that area. Despite 4.47 speed, Hull is a one-gear runner and frequently finds himself unable to pull away from secondary tacklers. However, he should be a special teamer at worst early on, with the potential to develop into a solid rotational back.

Gavino - Round 7: DT Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State

The Chargers’ defensive tackle room saw an overhaul last offseason, but they were riddled with injuries during the season. With Austin Johnson and Otito Ogbonnia working their way back, Los Angeles is desiring depth.

Lacy has a diverse pass rush plan with quickness off the snap, active hands and non-stop leg drive. He can win with speed rushes and counters up the interior. He plays with great effort to chase down ball carriers and has the desired physicality as a tackler. The versatility is also appealing, as Lacy has lined up everywhere from three-tech to seven-tech.

Lacy is coming off a successful four-year career in which he totaled 113 tackles and 11.5 sacks and had 10.5 sacks over the last three seasons.

