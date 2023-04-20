7-round mock draft for the Broncos with the NFL draft one week away

We rolled out our first seven-round mock draft for the Denver Broncos last week, and with the 2023 NFL draft now exactly one week away, it’s time for an updated seven-round mock.

This mock features all-new selections from last week. The Broncos do not hold first- or second-round picks this year following the Russell Wilson trade in 2022, but Denver does hold back-to-back picks in the third round.

Broncos general manager George Paton will probably make a few trades during the draft, but those are impossible to predict, so this draft only includes picks for the five selections that Denver currently holds.

Here is our latest seven-round mock draft for the Broncos.

Round 3, No. 67: RB Devon Achane (Texas A&M)

(Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports)

Achane (5-8, 188 pounds) ran a 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds at the NFL combine. That’s faster than the 4.46-second 40-yard dash that Darren Sproles (5-6, 187 pounds) recorded at the 2005 NFL combine. Broncos coach Sean Payton might like the idea of a speedy scatback to pair with Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine.

Round 3, No. 68: CB Garrett Williams (Syracuse)

(David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Williams (5-10, 192 pounds) is coming off a torn ACL suffered last October, so picking him at No. 68 overall might be a bit too early. Denver could use more depth at cornerback, though, and Williams totaled 21 pass breakups and four interceptions in three years (28 games) with the Orange.

Round 4, No. 108: DL Jaquelin Roy (LSU)

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

The Broncos do not have a direct replacement for DeShawn Williams on the roster, so the team would be wise to add a defensive lineman during the draft. Roy (6-3, 305 pounds) totaled 97 tackles (13.5 behind the line), four sacks and three forced fumbles in three years (31 games) with the Tigers.

Round 5, No. 139: IOL Nick Saldiveri (Old Dominion)

(James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports)

Saldiveri (6-6, 318 pounds) is a versatile offensive lineman who could provide depth at every spot on the offensive line. He did not allow any sacks last year, playing one game at guard and 10 games at right tackle. Although he played primarily as a tackle in college, Saldiveri has experience at guard, and some draft pundits believe he could also provide cover at center.

Story continues

Round 6, No. 195: OT Carter Warren (Pittsburgh)

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

Warren (6-5, 311 pounds) projects as a backup swing tackle with upside. He started 39 games at left tackle over the last four years at Pitt, earning an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl this spring. He played on the left side in college, but Warren could provide cover behind both Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey as a swing tackle.

Round 7: No picks

With no picks in the seventh round, here are the final results of this seven-round mock draft for the Broncos:

Round 3, No. 67: RB Devon Achane (Texas A&M) Round 3, No. 68: CB Garrett Williams (Syracuse) Round 4, No. 108: DL Jaquelin Roy (LSU) Round 5, No. 139: IOL Nick Saldiveri (Old Dominion) Round 6, No. 195: OT Carter Warren (Pittsburgh)

The 2023 NFL draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire