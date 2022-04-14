7-Round mock draft 6.0: Jordan Davis edition

I love mock drafts.

These aren’t trying to be predictive in a vacuum but rather be predictive based on the situation. Each of the first five editions of these mock drafts have done just that, and this one is no different.

There is a high likelihood of a top talent being available at No. 12. Would the Minnesota Vikings take a great player at a position they don’t need? This explores that exact scenario.

Round 1, Pick No. 12: Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Best available:

-Alabama WR Jameson Williams

-USC WR Drake London

-LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr

-Northern Iowa OT Trevor Penning

The Vikings have an opportunity to get a blue-chip player in this draft class at pick No. 12. The possibility of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Kyle Hamilton falling to the Vikings is becoming more and more likely, but they can still get one if they don’t.

The selection of Davis is an intriguing one. Even though they don’t need a nose tackle, Davis is a rare specimen. With a perfect Relative Athletic Score and the second-ranked player of all time (since 1987), he moves like an alien.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds, Davis has elite-level explosiveness in running a historic 4.78 40-yard dash. The main concern is his lack of pass-rushing ability. He clearly has the athletic ability, but there’s a big question as to if he will ever make that leap as a pass rusher.

The Vikings have a history of taking next-level type players, even when they have a really good player in that spot. Randy Moss and Adrian Peterson are prime examples. Don’t be surprised if this becomes reality come April 28th.

Round 2, Pick No. 46: UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

Best available:

-Georgia LB Quay Walker

-Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III

-UNC QB Sam Howell

-Texas A&M DL DeMarvin Leal

After selecting a defensive lineman in the first round, the prospect pool at cornerback is dwindling quickly. There aren’t a lot of impact players left, but there is one that is a shoot-the-moon talent.

Woolen has only played the position for two seasons, having moved from wide receiver before the 2020 season. That move has brought mixed results. The flashes of brilliance with his size (6’4/210) are plays that only the best cornerbacks can make. The mistakes are still plentiful, as a lack of technique is currently to blame. Over the next couple of years, that technique will be shored up, but his size and athleticism is truly unique and something you can’t teach.

Round 3, Pick No. 77: Montana State LB Troy Andersen

Best available:

-Nevada QB Carson Strong

-Cincinnati LB Darrian Beavers

-Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal

-Memphis WR Calvin Austin III

Continuing with the theme of building up the defense, the Vikings need to look at potentially replacing Eric Kendricks and adding to the special teams unit.

Andersen is a former running back that made the switch to linebacker two years ago. While that might give some people pause due to the Chazz Surratt selection, Andersen is a much better player. He ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, has great vision and plays much stronger than Surratt. The potential for Andersen is a high-upside starter that can play in sub-packages right away.

Round 5, Pick No. 156: Nebraska C Cam Jurgens

Best available:

-SDSU P Matt Araiza

-SMU WR Danny Gray

-UCLA DT Otito Ogbonnia

-Appalachian State LB D’Marco Jackson

Garrett Bradbury is a player that should have some competition going into the season. Going into year four, he still can’t anchor against powerful defensive tackles and struggles in pass protection.

Jurgens is an ascending player who The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has with a round two grade. He is a great athlete that can be physical in pass protection. So he’ll immediately be able to come in and compete.

Round 6, Pick No. 184: Clemson WR Justyn Ross

Best available:

-SDSU P Matt Araiza

-Tennessee OL Cade Mays

-Arizona State CB Chase Lucas

-Oregon S Verone McKinley III

The Vikings have not addressed the skilled positions with their first four picks, but they get a steal at No. 184.

After his freshman season, Ross looked like a sure-fire first-round pick. He notched over 1,000 yards with Trevor Lawrence and displayed elite ball skills and tracking. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with a congenital neck issue that required spinal fusion surgery. He struggle this year with separation and poor quarterback play, but if you can get close to 2019 Ross, you are getting a massive steal.

Round 6, Pick No. 192: SDSU P Matt Araiza

Best available:

-Arizona State CB Chase Lucas

-Oregon S Verone McKinley III

-Georgia Tech S/LB Tariq Carpenter

-USC CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart

There is a belief among many that you shouldn’t draft specialists. There’s definitely some merit to that, but if you get a good one, especially considering the constant turnover at the kicker and punter positions, I have no qualms about taking one in round six or seven.

Araiza, deemed “Punt God” in his time with the Aztecs, is a field flipper to the highest degree. He had back-to-back weeks with over 80-yard punts and only two weeks with his longest punt under 60 yards.

Round 6, Pick No. 208: Florida A&M S Markquese Bell

Trade: The Minnesota Vikings trade pick 191 to the Pittsburgh Steelers for 208 and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Best available:

-Virginia S Nick Grant

-Florida OT Jean Delance

-UCLA RB Brittain Brown

-Iowa CB Matt Hankins

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah plays the market well, dropping 16 spots and picking up a sixth-round selection next year. He gets a high-upside safety in Bell that is an athletic playmaker with excellent ball skills.

Round 7, Pick No. 250: Baylor RB Abram Smith

Best available:

-Texas A&M Michael Clemons

-Virginia Tech WR Tre Turner

-Auburn S Smoke Monday

-Ole Miss RB Jerrion Ealy

A player that was a linebacker in between stints as a running back, Smith is mainly a downhill runner but can succeed in a zone-blocking scheme. He will need to rely on his vision and play-strength to maximize his effectiveness as this isn’t a perfect scheme fit.

