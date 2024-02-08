7-round mock draft 1.0 as we kick off the Ravens 2024 NFL offseason

The Ravens are looking to regroup after exiting the playoffs via a disastrous 17-10 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC title game.

Baltimore is currently 20th in the NFL in cap space, with $7.3 million available, and there will be critical decisions regarding several vital contributors and two All-Pros. And they’re spending about $120+ million plus on the offensive side of the football.

Baltimore also has 29 players scheduled to hit free agency, and some tough decisions will be made regarding who returns to Baltimore.

With the Reese’s Senior Bowl complete and draft coverage set to begin, we’re looking at the Ravens Wire’s first seven-round mock draft of the offseason via PFF.

R1:30 Edge Rusher Darius Robinson, Missouri

Robinson made a ton of money at the Senior Bowl and he’d fit greatly in Baltimore.

The 6-foot-5 286-pounder showed elite power and athleticism while playing at both defensive end and defensive tackle during Senior Bowl practices.

The Ravens love large outside pass-rushers, and with Justin Madubuike and Jadeveon Clowney entering free agency, he’s an A+ addition.

Robinson had 8.5 sacks in 2023 — and his stock is soaring.

R2: 62 WR Roman Wilson, Michigan

Arguably the top performer at the Senior Bowl, Wilson has the ability to separate in one-on-ones, showcase sure hands at a variety of depths and plays much bigger than his 5’10” frame.

Baltimore will likely lose Odell Beckham, Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay.

R3: 93 CB D.J. James, Auburn

An experienced cornerback, James spent time at Oregon before transferring to Auburn.

James is a fluid athlete who has loose hips, very good body control and plays with low pad level.

A 2022 second-team All-SEC cornerback, James played in 32 games at Oregon and tallied 70 tackles and two interceptions.

At Auburn, James was able to showcase his coverage skills in both man and zone schemes.

R4: 130 RB Marshawn Lloyd, USC

Prior to transferring to USC, the Wilmington, Delaware native had a solid 3-year career at South Carolina (2020-22), appearing in 21 games (with 8 starts).

During his stint with the Gamecocks, he ran for 801 yards on 175 carries (4.6 avg) with 10 TDs and caught 21 passes for 220 yards (10.5 avg) with 2 TDs.

With the Trojans, Lloyd played in 11 games, as the 5-9, 210-pound running back racked up a team-high 845 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 116 carries. He also flashed his talents in the passing game, collecting 13 receptions for 232 yards.

R4: 134 Center Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

A player who can crosstrain at guard or center, Limmer started the last 36 games for Arkansas, splitting his time between center and guard in the previous two years.

He graded out as the fourth-best center in the SEC this past year, per Pro Football Focus.

Baltimore could lose Kevin Zeitler, and Limmer offers versatility and a potential backup for Tyler Linderbaum.

R5: 167 OT LaDarius Henderson

A Texas native, Henderson was an All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; second team, media, 2023), appearing in 14 games on the offensive line with 10 starts at left tackle.

Prior to transferring to Michigan, the 6-4, 315 pound offensive tackle earned four varsity letters at Arizona State (2019-20-21-22), appearing in 33 games with 29 starts (19 at left guard, 10 at left tackle).

Baltimore could move on from Ronnie Stanley and, or, Morgan Moses.

R7: 251 LB Omar Speights

The Philadelphia native has been on the move since high school, moving to the state of Oregon for his final prep season.

Speights’ older brother played as a defensive linemen at Oregon State University prior to Speights’ senior year of high school.

Speights was named a 2019 Freshman All-American (USA Today, FWAA, The Athletic) at Oregon State, finishing with 73 tackles, which ranked him second on the team and third among all true and redshirt freshmen in the nation. He became a full-time starter in 2021, and he led the team in tackles with 83 in 2022. Also in his senior season, Speights was named First Team All-Pac 12 by the league coaches and Second Team All-Pac 12 by the AP.

After graduating with a degree in business administration in December of 2022, Speights transferred to LSU where he logged 69 tackles.

Speights has a Zach Orr feel to his game, and could make the Ravens as a special teams standout.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire