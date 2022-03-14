7-round Cowboys mock draft with 7 key assumptions as free agency begins

The Dallas Cowboys have just 24 hours remaining before pandemonium breaks loose around the NFL. The legal tampering period might as well be the official start of the league year, allowing teams to work out deals with free agents prior to having to be cap compliant. Regardless, Dallas isn’t likely to be major players for external free agents, but could have to engage in bidding wars with some of their own guys.

With so much talk about moving on from players such as WR Amari Cooper, (who is now gone), DE DeMarcus Lawrence and RT La’el Collins via trade or release, it’s hard to get a grip on what the Cowboys want to do in the draft. Add in the franchise tag placed on Dalton Schultz and trying to work out long-term deals with he and WR Michael Gallup, it’s as confusing a time as ever.

For this mock draft exercise, we will make a few assumptions of what the roster will look like heading into the end of April.

Editor’s Note: These assumptions were made one week ago, on March 7.

Assumption 1: Cooper is dealt (done), Michael Gallup is signed to a deal leaving him as WR2 behind CeeDee Lamb (done).

Assumption 2: Cedrick Wilson leaves the team in free agency, Malik Turner returns.

Assumption 3: DeMarcus Lawrence remains on the team and the team signs Randy Gregory to a new deal.

Assumption 4: Jayron Kearse returns at safety as does Malik Hooker, but Damontae Kazee goes elsewhere in free agency.

Assumption 5: Neither Leighton Vander Esch nor Keanu Neal return to the club, but Dallas signs one veteran linebacker not named Bobby Wagner.

Assumption 6: The team trades La’el Collins, Terence Steele is the starting RT and Josh Ball the swing.

Assumption 7: Blake Jarwin (done), Anthony Brown are bumped in the depth chart (and off the team) by Sean McKeon and Kelvin Joseph respectively.

Trade: Send La'el Collins, 5.154 to Denver Broncos for 3.96, 4.112

Last named but personal favorite, the Denver Broncos were one of five teams identified that would make a potential trading partner for Collins’ services. They have a need that was exemplified by trading for QB Russell Wilson.

TRADE: Send 1.24, 4.112, 4.126 to Pittsburgh for 1.20, 4.138

1.20: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Dallas immediately upgrades the offensive line by getting their next All-Pro caliber player. He replaces Tyler Biadasz who was decent but nothing special and now gives Dak Prescott his up-front security blanket.

2.56: Jamaree Salyer, G, Georgia

Probably a round too hot in many draftnik’s eyes, but placing him next to Smith and Linderbaum and having the latter two grow together is too enticing.

3.88 Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

Cole Beasley with breakaway speed.

3.96: John Ridgeway, NT, Arkansas

The big-body who can play, Ridgeway will stop all that run nonsense and let the linebacker corps do their jobs.

4.138: Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

Speedy linebacker adept in coverage. Pairing him with Jabril Cox to augment Micah Parsons is getting down to business. The coverage business.

5.165: Dominique Robinson, Edge, Miami (OH)

The key here is upside as Robinson was originally a dual-threat quarterback and hasn’t been playing the position for long. I’d imagine this will help with his play processing while the elite physical gifts and athleticism are an obvious boost. Raw though, will likely take a year or two to acclimate. Potential down-line replacement for Gregory in this simulation.

5.178: Markquese Bell, Safety, Florida A&M

6.191: Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

Former QB who is learning the position. Developmental guy who could ascend.

