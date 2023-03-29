7-Round Cowboys mock draft with athleticism profiles, roles for each prospect

The toughest part about doing a mock draft simulation where AI makes picks for the 31 teams you don’t control, is what happens when prospects you have no belief will actually slide, slide. Do you pick them, knowing that in real life there’s always going to be a handful of players who the draft community is way off from NFL front office evaluations?

Do you bypass them, searching for the nexus of realism and function? The simple answer is… it doesn’t matter. Mock drafts are fun, but they are thought exercises that give one of a gazillion possibilities and shouldn’t be taken any more seriously than your morning Wordle-Quordle streaks starting over.

In our latest mock, we run into this problem with a player who was under heavy consideration in Round 2, somehow making it to Round 3. If that player dropped in real life, Dallas would more than likely sprint to the podium. So who are we to deny the fates given us by the AI overlords?

1.26 CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

The Cowboys have Stephon Gilmore on a one-year rental and at his big age there’s no reason to believe this is going to be a multi-year situation. There’s a ton of inconsistency at the position with he, CB1 Trevon Diggs and CB3 Jourdan Lewis all on expiring deals and DaRon Bland needing to prove it again in Year 2.

The need is obvious but while Banks doesn’t fit the Dan Quinn CB profile to a T, he’s certainly tenacious in coverage and run support and meets enough of the athletic thresholds Dallas should still be interested if he falls.

Deonte Banks' closest athletic comparison is Saints CB Marshon Lattimore. Similar size, speed, and explosiveness so far. Banks has yet to perform at his pro day so we don't know if his agilities will match him up with someone else.https://t.co/nR1Y7vsy7f pic.twitter.com/0Vsis5znub — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 20, 2023

2.58 OL Joe Tippman, Wisconsin

Tippmann is an absolute mauler and has said he would be willing to play left guard. Dallas drafting him allows them to play their Top 5 lineman as he could also stay at his original spot as a center and upgrade from Tyler Biadasz who was a down-line replacement Pro Bowler. Dallas having six starter-level players in their OL group (Tyler Smith, Tyron Smith, Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terence Steele) is the bare minimum and Tippman gets them there. New OL coach Mike Solari likely wants to shop for some groceries of his own and Tippman is a good jump off.

We don't know yet because he didn't test at the combine but he checked in nicely for Bruce Feldman's Freaks List. I think he will absolutely meet the thresholds. pic.twitter.com/o8QH1DiLSr — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) March 13, 2023

3.90 WR Marvin Mims, Jr., Oklahoma

The more we talk about Mims the less likely it feels he’d make it this far in the draft, but we’ll roll with it as he’d be too good to pass up for Dallas at this spot in real life. The Cowboys are good this year at WR, but replenishing this position is a must, especially considering the learning curve it takes most prospects to acclimate to the league.

Dallas will hold out hope Jalen Tolbert clicks, but won’t hold their breath. Having Mims as CeeDee Lamb’s long-term compliment is just too savvy to pass up, even with Brandin Cooks now in the mix.



4.129: RB Tank Bigsby, Auburn

In this loaded RB class, Dallas sits and gets themselves another weapon at great value. Bigsby is a north-south one-cut enthusiast who has the ability to break long runs while stringing together multiple moves. A big dude at 210 pounds, he wasn’t given the opportunity to showcase his receiving talents but will slide into the Ezekiel Elliott role to compliment Tony Pollard quite nicely.

5.169: NT Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina

The churn must continue. The Cowboys hope to bring back at least one, if not both, of Johnathan Hankins and Carlos Watkins but to this point neither has happened. Quinton Bohanna hasn’t quite emerged so another Day 3 prospect to add to the rotation is quite necessary.

Clark was a former basketball player who was recruited as a tight end, but after losing his freshman year to injury added 80 pounds and is now an anchor of great athleticism.

TRADE UP

Cowboys trade 2024 4th round pick to Miami for 6.178.

6.178: OG Tyler Steen, Alabama

Another player we can’t see falling this far, to the point we’d support giving up a next year pick to make this a reality. Steen can certainly be a future starter at the guard position, and adding him on the interior after already grabbing Tippmann feels like a great use of future resources.

No one would blink an eye if he went at the end of this year’s fourth round, so giving up next year’s fourth to grab a player at an obvious need position seems prudent.

TRADE UP

Cowboys trade 6.212, 2024 Comp 5th to L.A. Rams for 6.191.

Dallas is in line to have a fifth-round comp for losing Connor McGovern and a sixth-round comp for losing Dalton Schultz. The sixth will go to Houston as part of the trade that acquired Cooks.

This trade leaves Dallas with their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th and 7th rounders in the 2024 draft.

6.191: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Too much hand-wringing was spent on this pick, with the question of whether Dallas could’ve sat and waited for either DTR or Houston’s Clayton Tune. Two completely different players, but Dallas needs to grab a QB as a just-in-case Dak Prescott chooses not to re-sign with the club and walks after 2024.

The thought process is that Thompson-Robinson’s upside is higher, but his floor is lower than Tune’s. The deciding factor is that DTR gives the club at the minimum, the ability to practice against the kind of threats presented by Jalen Hurts and, if Washington stops being stupid, Lamar Jackson.

7.244: LB Aubrey Miller, Jr., Jackson State

There’s no way Dallas is leaving any draft without a linebacker and it’s actually unfathomable they’d wait until the seventh round. However my “Linebackers don’t matter” mantra wins in my mocks; sue me.

I really like Miller, though. Former 4-star recruit at Mizzou who transferred to play for Deion Sanders. SWAC Defensive Player of the Year.

