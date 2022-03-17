7 remaining free agents the New Orleans Saints should consider

Free agency has been going for a couple of days and the New Orleans Saints haven’t done much. Most people assume this has to do with the entire league waiting for what will happen with Deshaun Watson. Whether the Saints are the next home for the quarterback or not, they will still need to make more moves prior to the draft. New Orleans doesn’t have a ton of money so the options are limited, but still not awful. Let’s take a look at who is still out there for the Saints to approach during the second wave of signings:

OT Terron Armstead

The most prominent name left in free agency is one close to home for the Saints. The star offensive tackle has not ruled out a return to New Orleans. His departure would cause a huge hole to be formed in the offensive line that would have to be filled within the next year or so. The Saints could just skip that hassle and bring Armstead back to the team.

PFF projects a 3 year, $60 million deal with $43.5 guaranteed for the tackle.

QB Jameis Winston

Let’s just wrap up the remaining free agents from last year’s team that need to be brought back, early. Obviously, this move only happens if the Saints miss out on the Watson sweepstakes, but many people think that this is the move that should happen either way. The NFL saw a much improved Winston last season prior to his injury, and that could only be the beginning.

PFF projects a fully guaranteed 1 year, $7 million deal for Winston.

WR Jarvis Landry

Not a former Saint, but still a reunion as Jarvis Landry is a Louisiana boy from birth and into college at Louisiana State University. Pairing Landry with Michael Thomas and a deep threat from the draft would be a recipe for gold in New Orleans. Landry, along with Thomas, can be moved around the offense and line up at pretty much any receiver spot.

WR Julio Jones

After his shocking release on Wednesday, Julio Jones has landed on the free market. The Saints and Jones have an interesting history to say the least, but all could be forgiven if the veteran receiver scores a couple of touchdowns in black and gold. He is still a great talent, even though the situation in Tennessee didn’t end how they probably wanted. Plus, how great would it feel to beat Atlanta with their own beloved former star.

RB Rashaad Penny

This is the first one that is out of nowhere, but would actually make a ton of sense. The Saints are known to kick the tires on cheap running backs in free agency, with no guarantee they stay on the roster very long. Penny is one of the highest upside backs in free agency, and the Saints have no clue what is going to happen with Alvin Kamara. When Penny gets going, he has flashes of S-tier production from the backfield.

PFF projects a 1 year, $3 million deal with $2.25 million guranteed.

DL Sheldon Richardson

The interior of the defensive line is an underrated need for the New Orleans Saints, and there are some great cheap veterans on the open market. Richardson has turned into a journeyman, as of late, but there’s a reason he keeps getting a job. He is versatile on the inside, and has even dipped into playing on the edge. That fluidity is something the Saints covet, and could be put into good use in New Orleans.

PFF projects a fully guaranteed 1 year, $3 million deal for Richardson.

LB Kyzir White

Kwon Alexander has become a fan favorite, but is a candidate to not return next year, so let’s look at another possibility at off-ball linebacker. White is a balanced player who has steadily improved in pretty much every category. He is also a similar level of athlete to Alexander. There’s also somewhat of a connection to White as Kyzir’s brother, Kevin, spent time as a Saint in 2021.

PFF projects a 2 year, $12.5 million deal with $8 million guaranteed for White.

