7 recently cut players the Bears should consider adding

The Chicago Bears 2023 initial roster was finally set on Tuesday afternoon as general manager Ryan Poles made the necessary cuts to get the team down to 53 players. It likely won’t stay that way for long, however.

Like the Bears, the rest of the NFL trimmed their rosters down, with hundreds of players hitting the waiver wire, able to be claimed and brought onto a new team. Chicago has top priority, though, meaning they will automatically get any player they put a claim on who passes through waivers.

Poles was busy this time last year, as the Bears claimed a total of seven players at various positions. With top priority, will they match or exceed that number? Given some of the cuts and releases that have been made that include fairly high-profile players, they could be busy. Teams have until 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday to submit claims.

Here are a few names the Bears should consider who have either hit the waiver wire or become free agents within the last couple of days.

1. QB Bailey Zappe

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 24: Bailey Zappe #4 of the New England Patriots throws a pass during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on October 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Arguably the biggest surprise from Tuesday’s roster cutdowns was the New England Patriots cutting quarterback Bailey Zappe. The second-year passer burst onto the scene last year when he filled in for Mac Jones and later Brian Hoyer due to injuries. In four games, Zappe threw for 781 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions. Two of those picks came against the Bears, where he last saw action during Chicago’s 33-14 win. Now he’s on the outs in New England, though they want to bring him back on the practice squad.

The Bears only have two quarterbacks on their roster at the moment, one of whom is undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent. His rise up the depth chart has been one of the best stories in the NFL this preseason, but it’s understandable if the Bears want to upgrade that position. Zappe would make a fine backup to Justin Fields.

2. CB Darius Rush

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 19: Daurice Fountain #82 of the Chicago Bears catches a touchdown pass while defended by Darius Rush #30 of the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter in the preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775992225 ORIG FILE ID: 1626391062

Another surprise cut could be the most realistic target for the Bears. The Indianapolis Colts waived rookie cornerback Darius Rush just a few short months after spending a fifth-round pick on him. The former South Carolina star was billed as a possible Day 2 pick and fits the mold for a player the Bears may want.

Rush is a big and physical corner and could be an ideal backup for Tyrique Stevenson or Jaylon Johnson. The Bears could have had their eye on Rush after they took Terell Smith a round later, who has a similar build and skillset. They also got a close look at him during joint practices with the Colts earlier in the month. Poles could decide to part ways with Smith or Jaylon Jones in favor of Rush.

3. DE Janarius Robinson

Aug 17, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Janarius Robinson (59) against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Edge rusher is still a position of concern for the Bears, and they’re admittedly not going to find a star on waivers this week. But what about taking a chance on a young developmental player who recently learned from some of the best? Defensive end Janarius Robinson was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles despite flashing throughout camp and in certain preseason games. Robinson didn’t do himself any favors with a rough preseason finale, but he has the tools to be a quality pass rusher in the league.

Robinson was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He missed his rookie season due to an injury and was waived a year later. Robinson signed with the Eagles but never appeared in a game. He would be a player at the bottom of the depth chart, but he could be someone who contributes later on in the season.

4. S Ronnie Harrison

Chicago Bears fullback Robert Burns (45) runs around Indianapolis Colts safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (48) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) ORG XMIT: INAM121

If the Bears were to want safety Ronnie Harrison, they would need to sign him as a free agent instead of putting in a waiver claim. No matter how he would be acquired, though, the former Indianapolis Colt would be an asset to the Bears secondary. The Colts released Harrison after he signed a couple weeks ago and would be an excellent backup to Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker.

Harrison has five career interceptions on defense but also has plenty of experience on special teams. The former third-round pick offers versatility, and like Rush, the Bears have already seen him up close. Would it be worth parting with someone like A.J. Thomas? If experience and help in the secondary are the primary factors, then perhaps it might.

5. OT Tyre Phillips

Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants guard Tyre Phillips (79) blocks against Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears already made one move to fortify their offensive line by trading for Miami Dolphins guard/center Dan Feeney. Could they shift their focus over to tackle next? If so, one player that might make sense is Tyre Phillips, who was waived by the New York Giants.

Phillips was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft and started 13 games in two years. He ended up with the Giants just prior to the 2022 season and was an adequate tackle for them, starting five games and allowing three sacks on the year. He would be a nice option as a backup if the Bears decided to bring on one more tackle to join Braxton Jones, Darnell Wright, and Larry Borom. You could do worse than Phillips.

6. WR Trent Taylor

Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor (11) catches the ball during the first half against the New England Patriotsat Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Do the Bears have a capable punt returner on the roster? It’s still a question mark after Dante Pettis went on injured reserve and Tyler Scott only had a couple opportunities. The Bears could opt to bring someone in to do the job, such as former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trent Taylor.

The Bengals released Taylor after he was their primary punt returner in 2022. Taylor was sixth in the NFL with 10.3 yards per return and would provide a spark to the position that the Bears were lacking last year. He did have a fumble or two, though, which could turn them off after seeing the struggles of Velus Jones Jr. at that position. But Taylor has more experience and could be an asset when it comes to the field position battle.

The only problem with Taylor is that he offers very little at the receiver position. But given the Bears overhaul of that group over the last 12 months, it may not be as big of a deal as it would have been in previous years.

7. CB Desmond King

Dec 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) reacts during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of punt returners, the Bears could find their answer at that position and get a player who can be a capable backup and mentor at the nickel cornerback position with Desmond King. The Houston Texans released King a day prior to final cutdowns, and the veteran defensive back makes plenty of sense for Chicago.

King has been a solid punt returner ever since he came into the league in 2017. He has two career return touchdowns with a career average of 9.1 yards per return while playing for the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, and Texans. He averaged 9.4 yards per return last season.

While King would fill a hole as a return specialist, his nickel corner skills would come in handy backing up Kyler Gordon. King has been one of the better inside cornerbacks, especially in the last few years. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed just two touchdowns last season, while quarterbacks had a rating of 85.8 when targeting him. He could be a fantastic resource for Gordon as he develops during his second year. Getting King might be a longshot as he isn’t subject to waivers, but his presence on the Bears defense would be huge.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire