7 recent high draft picks who need to step up for Packers in 2023

The Green Bay Packers need more than a half-dozen recent high draft picks to take meaningful developmental steps and become big-time players during the 2023 season.

High picks are the lifeblood of franchises. This is especially true for the post-Aaron Rodgers Packers. The roster is young and talented, but potential and draft capital can’t be wasted.

Here are seven recent high picks the Packers need to step up in 2023. We aren’t included picks made in the 2023 draft because rookies are historically unreliable playmakers.

C Josh Myers

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Myers was selected in the second round of the 2021 draft to replace departing All-Pro Corey Linsley, who left big shoes to fill in the middle of the Packers offensive line. While the former Ohio State Buckeye missed a big chunk of his rookie season and was been solid at times last year, he’s entering his third NFL season in a competition for the starting job at center and under big pressure to improve. The Packers are rightfully pushing Myers to take a big jump in 2023 after he finished 24th in PFF’s overall blocking grade among NFL centers in 2022. Linsley finished eighth for the Chargers, while Creed Humphrey, who came off the board one pick after Myers, was the highest-graded center in football. Improvement from Myers could turn a good offensive line into a real strength of the 2023 Packers.

RB A.J. Dillon

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers are starting anew at quarterback and have rookies and second-year players everywhere on the depth chart at receiver and tight end. Guess what position Matt LaFleur will likely lean on most in 2023? It’s running back. Dillon and Aaron Jones combined for almost 1,900 rushing yards and 2,500 total yards in 2022. More will be expected of Dillon, who averaged only 4.1 yards per carry and caught just 65.1 percent of targets during a somewhat disappointing third season. He’s now entering a contract year. Can Dillon prove he’s RB1 caliber? Jordan Love and the Packers will need him to break more tackles and be more reliable out of the backfield in the passing game in 2023.

DL Devonte Wyatt

Arguably no recent high pick has a better opportunity for immediate growth in production than Wyatt, a 2022 first-rounder who should be a starter along the defensive line in 2023. He flashed disruptive ability to end last season, but now the Packers need to see it consistently from Wyatt in a bigger opportunity. While Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry were experienced and mostly reliable players, the Packers have a real chance to improve up front on defense if Wyatt takes a big developmental step as a second-year player. If he struggles, the Packers could be in trouble along the defensive line.

S Darnell Savage

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Calling Savage a “recent” high pick might be a reach considering he’s entering his fifth season, but the Packers desperately need him to forget the last two seasons and play like he did to end 2020, when Savage was flying around the field and looking like a future star defensive back. Not only is Savage’s future in Green Bay on the line, but the Packers are thin on true starting options at safety. If Savage doesn’t rebound or regresses further, the back end of the Packers defense will be a major problem area. Savage said he needs to think less and play faster in 2023. Joe Barry has to play to his strengths and allow a physically talented player to play free at a key position.

LB Quay Walker

Walker got better and better down the stretch of his rookie season, suggesting an impressive jump to start his second year could be coming. Fast and physical, Walker can play downhill against the run, cover in space and even do some pass-rushing, but the Packers need to see him do everything a little more consistently as a second-year player, all while controlling his on-field emotions better. Walker has Pro Bowl level talent and should only get more comfortable at inside linebacker given his experience as a rookie. Imagine if Walker takes a step and De’Vondre Campbell finds his 2021 All-Pro form? The Packers could have the most impressive pair of inside linebackers in football if everything goes to plan. Key word is “could.” Walker’s development is a big part of the puzzle.

WR Christian Watson

It’s one thing to take the league by storm as a rookie in an offense operated by a future Hall of Fame quarterback. It’s another thing to dominate as the unquestioned No. 1 receiver when defenses are scheming to take you away and the quarterback is a first-year starter. Watson looked like a star in the making to end the 2022 season, but teams now have a year’s worth of tape to study on him, so he’ll have to evolve in Year 2. Not to mention, the Packers are ridiculously young at receiver and tight end, so the pressure is on Watson to be a consistent weapon for Jordan Love. The Packers passing game is going to be heavily reliant on Love and Watson creating big plays in 2023.

QB Jordan Love

Can’t forget the most obvious one. The Packers could get real improvement from the six players listed above and none of it would really matter if Love isn’t any good as a first-year starer. He’s in his fourth season in Green Bay after sitting behind Aaron Rodgers for three years, he knows the offense inside and out, he’s a more decisive and fundamentally-sound thrower after spending a year under Tom Clements, and his confidence should be sky high after a few inspiring outings in relief of Rodgers last season and the team’s confidence to give him the keys in 2023. If Love is good? The Packers could win the NFC North. If he’s not? The Packers could be picking the top five in 2024. This is the start of what should be a two-year audition for Love, but this first season will tell us a lot about the future of the quarterback position in Green Bay.

