7 reasons the Rams can win Super Bowl LVI this season

Every year seems like it’s Super Bowl or bust for the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay, given their aggressive nature each offseason. This year is no different.

In fact, expectations are heightened beyond just about any level they’ve been in the last few seasons. The primary reason for that: Matthew Stafford.

Sean McVay finally has his hand-picked quarterback and there’s a lot to be excited about in Los Angeles because of it. But do the Rams have what it takes to win Super Bowl LVI at home this season?

Here are seven reasons they just might.

Championship-caliber defense

It’s very possible the Rams’ defense will regress. It’s difficult to go back-to-back years with the No. 1 defense in the NFL. Doing that after losing four starters and your defensive coordinator makes it even tougher. But the Rams still have a defense that should be one of the best in the league, certainly capable of helping them win a Super Bowl. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey change what offenses are able to do against the Rams, while Leonard Floyd and Darious Williams make it tough for teams to neutralize Donald and avoid Ramsey in coverage. There are weaknesses, yes. The inside linebacker group is a major question mark. And opposite Floyd, there isn't a really good option at outside linebacker. But with the core of Donald, Ramsey, Floyd, Williams, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Jordan Fuller, this is a really good defense.

Matthew Stafford

“But Stafford has never even won a playoff game!” Those of you saying that aren’t wrong. He hasn’t. But let’s not pretend Jared Goff was the primary reason the Rams made it to the Super Bowl in 2018. If the Rams could make it to the divisional round with Goff last season, their ceiling should be even higher than that with Stafford. What Stafford brings to the Rams offense is an aggressive mentality, improved awareness, the ability to succeed when the play breaks down and just an elevated understanding of playing the quarterback position. Goff was missing open receivers, making careless mistakes when under pressure and not taking shots downfield to open things up for the offense. Stafford has shown countless times that he handles pressure extremely well, posting the second-highest passer rating under pressure last season. https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1356263807178465281 Members of the Rams have raved about Stafford’s arm talent and the way he manipulates defenses with his eyes to make him difficult to read. Jalen Ramsey complimented Stafford’s ability to throw receivers open, too, rather than waiting for them to come free before making the throw. The Rams traded for Stafford because they believe he can take them to the next level, and he has a good chance to do just that.

Wealth of pass catchers

Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, DeSean Jackson, Tyler Higbee, Tutu Atwell. Good luck finding a team with a deeper group of pass catchers than the Rams, especially when it comes to their top four receivers. There’s a lot to like about Stafford’s targets on offense, particularly the versatility of the group. Woods and Kupp aren’t the flashiest receivers, but they’re outstanding route runners and know how to make plays after the catch. Jefferson is still coming into his own as a receiver and has some juice as a downfield playmaker, while also displaying great route running as a rookie last season. Jackson and Atwell are probably the fastest players on the team and will be the deep threats. Atwell will need to earn playing time on offense before he does much of anything for the Rams, but Jackson should make an immediate impact with his speed and explosiveness. And then there’s Higbee, who is an underrated tight end. If he were the focal point of an offense, he’d likely be viewed as one of the five or six best tight ends in football, showing what he’s capable of with a healthy share of targets at the end of the 2019 season. Stafford won’t be lacking weapons with his new team and that’ll allow him to hit the ground running in L.A. Any defense facing the Rams will have a lot of difficult matchups.

Offensive line cohesion

While the Rams’ offensive line may not be viewed as one of the best, it does have one thing going for it: cohesiveness. Four starters are back from last season, with Brian Allen being the only “newcomer” at center. But even Allen isn't necessarily a new face. He was the starting center in 2019 for nine games before suffering a knee injury, and even though he had his share of struggles, he’s had a year and a half to gain a better understanding of the offense and improve as a leader in the middle. Andrew Whitworth is a stud at left tackle despite being 39 years old, and the other bookend tackle, Rob Havenstein, rebounded in a big way last season after regressing in 2019. At guard, Austin Corbett and David Edwards are back to their starting spots on the right and left sides, respectively. Again, it’s not a group that will get confused with the Colts’ offensive line, but it’s plenty good enough to get the Rams to the Super Bowl.

Complementary running back tandem

In an ideal world, Cam Akers would be healthy and leading the Rams’ backfield. But that’s not the situation they’re in. Instead, they have Darrell Henderson Jr. and Sony Michel atop the depth chart, with Jake Funk behind them. Akers is an incredibly difficult player to replace and even the tandem of Henderson and Michel can’t make up for his versatile skill set, but the running back position won't be one that holds this team back. Henderson has been a playmaker when healthy, rushing for 80-plus yards three times last season. He’s averaged 4.4 yards per carry in two seasons and is someone who can break off long runs when given space, which is a valuable trait in a running back. Michel will handle the dirty work in short-yardage situations and when the Rams want to pound the ball between the tackles. While he may not have lived up to expectations as a former first-round pick, Michel was productive and efficient last season with the Patriots, and his playoff experience will prove valuable down the stretch.

Sean McVay is one of the NFL’s best coaches

McVay has what it takes to win a Super Bowl. He nearly led the Rams to a championship in 2018 when they lost to the Patriots, 13-3. But now three years removed from that campaign, McVay is an even better coach with a quarterback he can now open the playbook fully for. This could be his year to break through and win a ring. He and Stafford are a perfect match stylistically, with McVay designing a creative offensive system for his new quarterback. And with his increased involvement on the defensive side of the ball since parting ways with Wade Phillips, McVay is more equipped to put the pieces together for a Super Bowl run. Having four years of head-coaching experience under his belt will help him adapt this season if the Rams run into speed bumps. That wasn’t the case in 2018 when the Bears and Patriots stymied McVay’s offense, which he had no response to. He’s a better coach now than he even was three years ago.

Improved special teams unit

Special teams was a strength of the Rams in 2017 and 2018. It’s tapered off since then, and it was a weakness last season under John Bonamego. With Matt Gay entrenched as the kicker and Johnny Hekker hopefully rebounding from a difficult 2020 campaign, the special teams unit should be much better for coordinator Joe DeCamillis this season. The addition of Tutu Atwell is likely to provide a spark in the return game, too. That’s something that has been lacking in recent years since Pharoh Cooper’s departure, but Atwell has the speed and agility to flip the field on special teams. It doesn’t get as much attention as offense and defense, but special teams could be the difference between a team losing in the second round of the playoffs and winning a Super Bowl. Just look at the impact Adam Vinatieri had for the Patriots during their reign in the early 2000s.

