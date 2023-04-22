7 realistic options for the Eagles with 10th pick in the 2023 NFL draft

We’re less than a six away from the opening round of the 2023 NFL draft, and with the top 30 visits now completed, all 32 teams around the league are finalizing their draft boards.

Philadelphia has some options with two first-round picks, and there’s been a comprehensive discussion centered around whether GM Howie Roseman will draft for need, value, or culture.

The Eagles build from the inside out and have a specific formula, staying away from flashy picks or huge risks.

With all eyes on round one in Kansas City, we’re looking at the seven most realistic options for Philadelphia at No. 10 overall, or else they’ll likely trade back.

Jalen Carter, Georgia



Osu22uga Kwr 12

Carter is a highly disruptive player with the versatility to line up at any position along the defensive front.

The All-Anerican is the one player that Howie Roseman covets that’ll unlikely be off the board before the team picks at No. 10 overall.

Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A star at Northwestern, Skoronski would chart a similar path to that of Cam Jurgens in 2022, and he’d likely see time at guard and tackle while developing under Jeff Stoutland.

Skoronski could be a better fit at guard than tackle, even though he started 33 games at left tackle in college.

Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Van Ness logged 38 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks during the 2022 season with Iowa without starting a game.

Throughout 27 games played during the past two years with the Hawkeyes, Van Ness recorded 71 career tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks.

Paris Johnson, Ohio State

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The All-American allowed 14 pressures on 449 pass-blocking snaps in 2022, fitting what Eagles GM Howie Roseman likes.

Paris Johnson Jr. played very well vs. Notre Dame in his first career start at LT. He took a lot of reps against Isaiah Foskey and only allowed one pressure, which is huge. Wouldn’t mind seeing those two face off every day at #Bears practice this year. pic.twitter.com/Pm2LrP3tbF — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 8, 2023

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (6-1, 197 pounds)

Story continues

Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Gonzalez is a tall, fluid cornerback with excellent ball skills who could excel as the Eagles’ third outside cornerback behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry in his first two seasons.

Gonzalez is an aggressive ballhawk who’ll gamble for opportunities.

Nolan Smith, Georgia

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is an undersized edge rusher with an elite change of direction and burst.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Smith was on his way to a dominant Senior season before suffering a mid-season pectoral injury that cost him the rest of the year.

Smith plays with power, quickness, and explosiveness off the edge and would mesh well with former Georgia teammates Jordan Davis (DT) and Nakobe Dean (LB).

Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson is a tall, long edge rusher with excellent explosiveness.

Wilson is a more athletic version of Josh Sweat, standing 6-foot-5 with a 270-pound frame and a motor to match.

Wilson led all edge rusher’s PFF’s “pass rush win rate” stat this season (22.6) while logging seven sacks and 14 TFLs for the Red Raiders.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire