7 RB prospects for the Eagles to watch at the 2022 Senior Bowl

We’re less than 100-days from the start of the 2022 NFL draft and with Philadelphia owning three first-round picks, Howie Roseman will need to increase the normal due diligence done on eligible prospects.

The draft actually starts in Mobile, Alabama, where the start of senior bowl practices will kick off on Tuesday, February 1.

The rosters are stacked with talent on both the American and National teams, with the former Eagles assistant coach Duce Staley leading the American side.

We’re profiling the position groups for both teams, while also breaking down several players at each group for Philadelphia to watch.

The first group up we’ll be the running backs.

1. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Alabama

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) stiff arms Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) as he rushes the ball Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Another talented player from a line of hard-running, athletic running backs, Robinson Jr. is Alabama’s latest smash-mouth ball-carrier headed to the NFL.

In the Crimson Tide’s 27-6 Cotton Bowl victory at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Robinson Jr. gashed the Bearcats for a career-best and Alabama Bowl-record 204 yards on 26 carries, making his presence known to league scouts.

2. James Cook, RB, Georgia



Syndication The Knoxville News Sentinel

The younger brother of Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook, James offers a similar skill set, and former Georgia running back offers big-play capabilities as a dual-threat.

3. Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A former junior college star, White averaged 10-yards per carry in 2020 before exploding onto the national scene this season, rushing for over 1,000 yards with 15 touchdowns on the ground in 12 games for the Sun Devils.

4. Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan



Syndication Usa Today

Another Jordan Howard clone that could be available for the Eagles, the bruising running back rushed for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors. Haskins rushed for more than 2,300 yards and 30 touchdowns during his Michigan career.

5. Jerome Ford, RB, Cinncinnati



Ucf Knights At Cincinnati Bearcats 132

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranks Ford as the 12th-best draft-eligible running back for 2022.

A first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection this season, Ford tied the Bearcats record for rushing touchdowns in a single season with 19. He rushed for 1,319 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per carry in 2021.

6. D'Vonte Price, RB, Florida International

(AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

A Miami product who stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighs 210 pounds, D’Vonte Price is coming off a senior year at FIU that saw his draft stock rise.

Price had a career year in 2021, logging 682 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns.

7. ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Birds fans yearn for more Jordan Howard, so why not draft a shifter version of the physical running back at some point.

White had 88 carries for 583-yards and two touchdowns, with a 6.6 yards per carry average. also caught 19 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns.

