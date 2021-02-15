7 Ravens that stepped up in 2020

Though the season didn’t end where the Baltimore Ravens were hoping, they handled adversity well and finished the regular season strong, earning their first playoff victory since the 2014 season. Obviously, the Ravens’ success has a lot to do with their star power, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. But it was the number of players who elevated their play throughout the season that ultimately got Baltimore over some pretty big hurdles.

Rookies managed to make an immediate impact. Veterans stepped up when injuries and lackluster play elsewhere looked to doom the team. Those ingredients combined to create a team that’s now firmly battle-tested and on the upswing.

Let’s take a closer look at the few players that really stepped up in 2020 for the Ravens.

LB Patrick Queen

Baltimore rarely lets rookies get a lot of playing time, but Queen is the unique exception. Queen started all 16 games and made his presence felt in the very first game, notching eight tackles, a tackle for a loss, and a quarterback hit to go with a lone sack. The Ravens never looked back after that. Queen finished the season with 106 combined tackles, nine tackles for a loss, three sacks, 10 quarterback hits, one interception, two forced fumbles, and two fumbles recoveries including one returned for a touchdown. While he had a few mistakes and his 21 missed tackles are concerning, Queen showed a good bit of growth over the season and flashed enough big plays to earn a third-place finish for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. More importantly, he filled a spot on the starting lineup that has been a problem since Baltimore let C.J. Mosley walk in free agency in 2019.

T Orlando Brown Jr.

Whatever you think of Brown wanting to be traded this offseason, his play on the field cannot be argued with. Brown, who played right tackle before moving to left tackle after Ronnie Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury, proved that he could excel on both sides. Brown earned his second Pro Bowl nomination in three seasons, starting 12 or 18 games at left tackle and cementing himself as one of the better young tackles in the league. Simply playing at a high level is impressive enough in this league, but being able to completely change positions and still play at a high level is another thing entirely. Brown was Baltimore's best offensive lineman last season and his value to the Ravens can't be overstated.

RB J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins is another rookie that stepped up big when Baltimore needed him most. Taken in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, many expected Dobbins to sit on the bench as Mark Ingram and Gus Edwards ran the show. However, Dobbins said he wasn't going to sit idly by on the sideline and was going to perform well enough to force his way onto the field. Turns out, he was right. Ingram never showed the same acceleration and rushing ability he had the previous season, underperforming when given the ball. Though Baltimore's coaching staff continued to feed Ingram for the first half of the season, Dobbins' play helped make the transition from the veteran to the rookie far easier. Dobbins kicked off the season on a strong note, finding the end zone twice on seven rushing attempts. By Week 11, he was clearly the primary back, earning the bulk of the carries among the three-headed backfield. Dobbins finished the season with 805 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 134 carries, breaking the franchise rookie touchdown record and posting a 6.0 YPC average in the process. Given that the rushing attack was the lifeblood of Baltimore's offense, Dobbins stepping up can easily be pointed to as one of the reasons the Ravens made the playoffs in the first place.

CB Marlon Humphrey

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey truly put himself on the map last season with his All-Pro play. But he backed it up in 2020 by earning a Pro Bowl nod and surpassing former Raven Terrell Suggs for the franchise's single-season forced fumble record. You might be thinking that Humphrey didn't really step up his play considering he was widely recognized the previous season as one of the best defensive backs in the league. But Baltimore's secondary was about as battered as could be, losing six cornerbacks to injury throughout the season. The one constant was Humphrey, helping carry the unit at times when they were putting freshly signed free agents on the field. Saying Humphrey was instrumental in the Ravens' playoff push isn't hyperbole. Even if he didn't earn the national attention he should have, Humphrey proved his worth in Baltimore in a big way in 2020.

DE Matthew Judon

While it's easy to get lost in the stats, especially for pass rushers in this league, it doesn't do Judon's versatility and actual production any justice. Judon might just be the most versatile player on Baltimore's roster. Not only does Judon rush the passer, but he also sets the edge in run defense, he'll drop back in coverage. He'll line up as an off-ball linebacker, a jack linebacker, a middle linebacker, and all over the defensive line; all depending on what the Ravens need on that particular play. It's also important to point out the entire league was down in sacks in 2020 as offenses used quick passes to get the ball out faster. That helps explain why Judon's six sacks and 21 quarterback hits were a good bit less than the 9.5 sacks and 33 quarterback hits from 2019. But Judon still managed to notch 50 combined tackles, nine tackles for a loss, and two passes defensed on the year as well, again showing just how versatile Judon was for Baltimore. Judon is set to hit free agency this offseason and there's a reason his phone is expected to be ringing off the hook. Plenty of teams understand the value a player like that brings to the table, even if the pure stats don't quite match the dollars in his next contract.

DE Derek Wolfe

When the Ravens signed Wolfe, I don't think anyone expected him to be as good as he ended up being. And when Baltimore needed him to step up, Wolfe played at a very high level to carry the defense. While Wolfe's stats are very pedestrian, they don't come close to telling the whole story. For that, look no further than Week 11 against the Tennessee Titans. Though it ended up being a loss for the Ravens, it was Wolfe's inspired play on the defensive line that gave Baltimore a shot to win. Going up against the best running back in the league in Derrick Henry, the Ravens were short-manned on the defensive line. Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams were both out, leaving Wolfe to shoulder the load. He played his best game of the season as Baltimore held Henry in check for three quarters, limiting him to 44 rushing yards and no touchdowns on 18 carries through the first three quarters. As noted with several other players on this list, that ability to step up when needed is an important one that helps fill the gaps due to injuries or poor play elsewhere. Every team will have those hurdles but the good teams are able to overcome them by other players stepping up. It wasn't the only time Wolfe stepped up his play but it's certainly the best illustration of it.

CB Jimmy Smith

Fans and even analysts have loved to rag on Smith over the last few years due to his injury history. But Smith played out of his mind in 2020 and did so through a few injuries, being instrumental in Baltimore's success in the secondary. With a rookie linebacker in Patrick Queen starting and still developing his coverage skills, the middle of the field became an obvious target for opposing offenses. Smith, not playing on the outside nearly as much with Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey starting, got relegated to the slot and covering tight ends. And the results were pretty magical. Smith finished the season allowing just 18 completions on 36 targets for 118 yards and no touchdowns. When targeting Smith, quarterbacks had a passer rating of just 57.4, far below the maximum of 158.3. By those metrics, Smith was actually the Ravens' best cornerback. Smith's play on the inside and his ability to fill in on the outside was massive for Baltimore in 2020.