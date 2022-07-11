7 Rams players with the most to prove in 2022

Even the most established players in the NFL have plenty to prove on a yearly basis, whether it’s attempting to show they’re the best at their respective position or deserving of a new contract in the offseason.

For the Rams, there are several players on the roster who are under some pressure to prove themselves in 2022. Tutu Atwell is among them, needing to bounce back from a rough rookie season that ended prematurely due to injury.

Here are six other players with the most to prove this season.

RB Cam Akers

Akers proved his toughness in a very big way last season when he returned from a torn Achilles in less than six months. But now it’s up to him to prove he’s capable of being one of the best backs in football. He showed flashes of that late in his rookie year but he wasn’t the most efficient runner last season after his return, and I don’t think it was due to a lack of speed or explosiveness.

The Rams have Darrell Henderson Jr. behind Akers, and they won’t be afraid to use him in the event that Akers struggles in 2022. This is Akers’ best opportunity to show he’s a premier running back in Year 3.

WR Tutu Atwell

Atwell contributed minimally last season as a second-round rookie. He didn’t touch the ball on offense and was mostly ineffective as a returner. Now that he’s recovered from his shoulder injury and has a year of learning under his belt, it’s time for Atwell to take a step toward being someone who can play offense and special teams.

Many fans and analysts are still down on Atwell after his rookie year, and it’ll take a strong showing in 2022 to change their minds after the Rams used a second-round pick on him in 2021.

LT Joe Noteboom

Noteboom has big shoes to fill – literally and figuratively. He’s taking over Andrew Whitworth’s perch at left tackle, replacing the former All-Pro as Matthew Stafford’s blindside protector. Noteboom has quietly done an excellent job in the past when Whitworth has missed time, but now he’ll be a full-time player and at the forefront in the many prime-time games the Rams will play.

Not to mention, he just signed a $40 million contract that he has to live up to. If he plays the way he has in spot duty, there will be no reservations about the deal he earned this offseason.

CB David Long Jr.

Long is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has a golden opportunity to earn an extension if he can step up in 2022. Jalen Ramsey and Troy Hill are expected to be two of the starters at cornerback, and Long currently has the inside track to the third spot. But he’ll need to beat out Robert Rochell, Derion Kendrick and Decobie Durant first.

Long was inconsistent last season and will need to play much better this year if he’s going to land a long-term extension, making this the biggest season of his young career so far.

DB Terrell Burgess

Burgess has been a major disappointment since being drafted by the Rams in the third round two years ago. His versatility and instincts were supposed to make him a valuable piece of the secondary, but he has yet to play significant snaps. Even when the Rams lost their two starting safeties last season, Burgess’ role remained small.

Even though this is only his third NFL season, Burgess is running out of time to prove he’s deserving of much playing time at safety or nickel back. He must stand out in the preseason and training camp to get off to a good start this summer.

OLB Terrell Lewis

Lewis is another player from the 2020 class who hasn’t met expectations. He’s played just 19 games, has five sacks and 27 total tackles, being limited by injuries up to this point. The Rams knew durability was a concern when they took him in the third round, and those worries have become a reality.

With Von Miller gone, the Rams need Lewis to step up and fill the void opposite Leonard Floyd. Justin Hollins will also get more opportunities, but the coaches in L.A. would love if Lewis became the potent pass rusher they thought he could be.

S Taylor Rapp

Rapp was thrust into a full-time starting role last season after John Johnson left in free agency, but the results were mixed. He was decent in run defense but his coverage ability was lacking, and it showed when Nick Scott replaced him late in the year.

Rapp won’t be handed his starting job again this year, not with the way Scott played in the postseason. So Rapp will have to prove he’s capable of covering tight ends and dropping back into zone in order to maintain the snaps he’s played in recent years.

