7 Rams among PFF’s top 101 NFL players of 2021, including 2 in top 3

It was a special season for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, from their 7-1 start to their run all the way to a Super Bowl victory. They didn’t win it all with middle-of-the-road players, either.

They were led by stars such as Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Ramsey, who were joined by Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. midway through the season.

Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 101 players from the 2021 season shows just how good the Rams were, with seven of their starters making the cut. They even had two of the top three players, and six of them were ranked inside the top 53.

Donald and Kupp finished as two of the top three players, behind only Trent Williams of the 49ers. Donald was the top player in 2020, while Kupp was unranked by PFF. Miller and Ramsey were the next two players on the list at Nos. 24 and 29. Miller was unranked last year after missing the 2020 season, but Ramsey jumped from 64 to 29.

Stafford cracked the top 50, coming in at No. 43 after being 73rd on PFF’s list in 2020. Then came two offensive linemen: Rob Havenstein at No. 53 and Brian Allen at No. 97. They both played well in 2021 and deserved to be in the top 101, but so did Andrew Whitworth – who did not crack the list.

2. Aaron Donald – 93.5 grade

3. Cooper Kupp – 93.0 grade

24. Von Miller – 91.2 grade

29. Jalen Ramsey – 84.4 grade

43. Matthew Stafford – 86.1 grade

53. Rob Havenstein – 83.4 grade

97. Brian Allen – 74.8 grade