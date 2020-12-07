7 quick takeaways from the Patriots’ impressive shutout of the Chargers

The New England Patriots have won three straight games for the first time this season after completing a 45-0 thrashing of the Los Angeles Chargers this afternoon.

Anthony Lynn’s team was downright outcoached in this matchup, as the Patriots looked dominant for the first time this season. Bill Belichick showed off his defensive genius by completing shutting down an explosive offense led by Justin Herbert.

Special teams was the biggest difference in this game, as the Patriots were able to score twice with their unit and set themselves up with great field position in the other situations.

These are a few things we should take away from the Patriots’ dismantling of the Chargers.

Gunner Olszewski had his best game as a Patriot

Just two weeks ago, fans were calling for Olszewski to be moved off of the special teams units. Last week, he had a punt return touchdown called back for a blindside block penalty that was inconsequential to the result of the play. This week, he found himself in the end zone with a 70-yard punt return touchdown. Olszewski made a couple of good cuts and showed impressive balance to stay in bounds on his way to six points. Later in the game, Olszewski gave the Patriots great starting field position inside the Chargers' 20-yard-line with a 61-yard return. Not to mention he scored a long receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter. While he may have lost his spot as the kickoff return specialist, the 2019 undrafted free agent is quickly finding his role on this team.

Bill Belichick continued his great record against rookie QBs

It's been well-documented just how dominant Bill Belichick has been against first-year signal-callers. Entering this game, the Patriots' head coach was 19-5 against rookie quarterbacks, so Belichick earned his 20th victory over these such players. Herbert is incredibly talented, but he was definitely limited by the Patriots' defense. This is what we've all come to expect from one of the best coaches of all-time. Belichick will face another rookie to test his record in two weeks when Tua Tagovailoa makes his first appearance against New England

Story continues

Cam Newton is closing in on his rushing record

Cam Newton has had one of the best seasons in terms of rushing touchdowns for a quarterback. This isn't a surprise, as the former MVP actually holds the record for rushing touchdowns at the position. The record, 14, that he set back in his rookie campaign broke former Patriot Steve Grogan's 12 rushing touchdown season in 1976. Newton's two rushing touchdowns in this game put him at 11 for the season with four games left to go. If Newton continues at his current pace, the 31-year-old will finish with 15 this year.

The Patriots are alive in the playoff hunt.

Bill Belichick's squad find themselves two games out of the seventh seed in the AFC playoff picture. The Colts currently own that final playoff spot in the conference. Las Vegas and Baltimore are still in front of New England in the standings, so the Patriots have a lot of work to do. With the remaining four games coming against the Rams, Dolphins, Jets, and Bills, the Patriots will need to win at least three of those games in order to contend for that final spot. While the Jets are winless on the season, the other three teams are more than formidable.

The offensive line held Joey Bosa in check.

Going into this game, there were concerns about how Joey Bosa would affect the Patriots' game plans. New England entered the game without left tackle Isaiah Wynn, so if Bosa lined up against Jermaine Eluemunor, it would've been a major mismatch. The Patriots, however, only threw the ball only 19 times while Newton was in the game. On a majority of those plays, Bosa lined up on the right side to go up against rookie Michael Onwenu. The sixth-round pick continued his stellar season, refusing to allow Bosa to significantly impact the game. Head coach Anthony Lynn and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley should've put their team in a better situation by allowing him to rush the backup left tackle frequently.

Sony Michel returned to action and got some garbage time work

Sony Michel made his return to the active roster last week following a stay on injured reserve, but he didn't see any carries. Luckily for him, the Patriots were up so big in this game that he was able to see some action at the end of the game. Michel carried the ball 10 times for 35 yards and also brought in one reception for 23 yards. Nothing was really impressive about him carrying the ball, and it was clear that Damien Harris' job isn't being taken from him any time soon. The one reception he made, however, was great, as he brought it in with a defender right on him. He then broke away and gained extra yardage.

Josh Uche had a great game rushing the passer.

It was only a matter of time before the third-round pick out of Michigan started making a name for himself, but everyone knew it wasn't going to happen right away. Belichick tends to ease his rookies into playing more and more snaps. Josh Uche was able to use his athleticism and impressive pass rush moves to have his way with backup left tackle Storm Norton. While he didn't receive a sack, his pressures on the quarterbacks were endless. If he can continue this trajectory, and Chase Winovich can continue his, the Patriots could have a really strong duo as the edge rushers.