7 quick takeaways from the Patriots’ disappointing loss to the Dolphins

On Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots picked up right where the left off last week against the Los Angeles Rams in all the wrong ways. New England lost, 22-12, in Week 15 to Miami.

The Patriots have struggled to get anything going at multiple points in the season. With the end of this content, New England has been held out of the endzone in back-to-back games.

And, while the offense couldn’t get going, the defense and special teams had their moments. However, when the Patriots needed to stop the Dolphins in the fourth quarter, they weren’t able to, as Miami scored the touchdown to make it a two-score game.

These are some of the biggest takeaways from this loss.

New England has been eliminated from the playoffs.

As a result of the loss, the Patriots were officially eliminated from playoff contention. This is the first time since 2008 and only the third time in the 21st century that New England didn't play a postseason game. While this wasn't a surprise, it's still going to be quite a shock to not see Bill Belichick's team playing in at least the Wild Card round. The Patriots will have a lot of moves to consider this offseason. So many players will be gone from this roster and some coaches could move on as well. Hopefully, New England will be able to learn from the mistakes they made entering this season and make the correct adjustments to be more competitive in the near future, even if it's not in 2021.

Jarrett Stidham needs to start the final two games.

With the Patriots out of the playoffs, the goal of the remaining games on the schedule should be to see what the team has in their younger guys. This means Jarrett Stidham should be given opportunities as the starter, and Cam Newton needs to be sat down. Stidham has been given a few chances this season to come in for mop-up duty, and it hasn't necessarily worked. However, getting first-string reps in practice should help prepare the quarterback for a full game The former fourth-round pick might not be great, but it's worth the time to see what he can do. Maybe Stidham can come in and show that he's competent, and that would be good to know when determining the direction the team goes in the offseason.

Stephen Gilmore's season might be over.

In the second quarter, Stephon Gilmore went down to the ground after a non-contact injury. Gilmore was taken to the blue medical tent and then helped to the locker room after holding his leg. It's suspected that Gilmore suffered a torn ACL. If that's the case, Gilmore's season will be over and his future is in question. It was a forgone conclusion that the cornerback would not be returning to New England next season due to his contract situation. Gilmore would've held out or have been traded this offseason. A torn ACL would drastically reduce Gilmore's leverage in a holdout or value in a trade. This might mean that Gilmore, when healthy, could play under his current contract next season.

The Patriots' ball security needs work.

Going into the game, it was noted how important it would be to limit the number of turnovers for New England, but they were still sloppy with the ball. In the first half, Cam Newton fumbled on a scramble trying to convert a third down. Luckily for the Patriots, Miami's Christian Wilkins touched the ball while he was out of bounds, so possession was given back to New England. Then, in the third quarter, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers fumbled right after making a catch, and this one wouldn't be overturned. While this didn't lead to points, it could've put the Patriots down two scores. Turnovers are never acceptable, and when they come from fixable mistakes, it's even more frustrating.

New England's punt team is one of the best in the league.

Jake Bailey has had an incredible 2020. He's received a lot of attention around the league that's well deserved. Entering this game, Bailey was first in the NFL in net punting average with 46.1 yards per punt. He was also fourth in punts downed inside the 20-yard line with 23. None of these numbers would be possible without great punt coverage. New England has two of the best the game has to offer in Matthew Slater and Justin Bethel. Slater has been a nearly perennial Pro Bowler, and, while he's aging, it doesn't seem like he's slowing down. This week Slater made a play in punt coverage that kept the ball out of the endzone and threw it back to be downed inside the 5-yard line. This comes just two weeks after Bethel did the same thing against the Chargers. This unit has been underappreciated this season.

Sony Michel looked good in his return to the starting job.

With Damien Harris inactive this week, Sony Michel got a majority of the reps against the Dolphins. Michel carried the ball 10 times for 74 yards in the matchup. The former first-round pick hit the holes opened up by the offensive line quickly and was able to break a couple of tackles to gain some extra yardage. New England essentially refused to run the ball once they went down, preventing Michel from putting up his second 100-yard performance this season. Harris will probably resume his position as the starter when he comes back from injury, but it's good to know that Michel has this ability in him.

J.C. Jackson is tied for the league lead in interceptions.

J.C. Jackson has been extremely impressive over the last two seasons. He's been great in coverage, and, this season, he's catching everything that comes his way. In the second quarter, Jackson brought in an interception in the endzone, his eighth of the season. This tied him with Dolphins' cornerback Xavien Howard for the most in the league. Jackson will have a lot more on his hands without Stephon Gilmore if his injury was as bad as it looked. This will show Belichick exactly what Jackson will look like as the number one cornerback on a team. New England will need to make a decision on Jackson in the near future, and this time will be beneficial.

