7 QB prospects the Colts could draft in 2022

The direction that the Indianapolis Colts are going to take the quarterback position is completely up in the air after trading away Carson Wentz.

The most likely option is they will look to acquire a veteran via trade or in free agency to see if they can take this roster to the playoffs. The problem with the majority of potential options is that they don’t offer upside as a long-term situation.

The 2022 NFL draft isn’t littered with uber-talented prospects that are clear-cut players that have the traits to be a franchise quarterback. A couple of them might go higher than they should but there isn’t a problem with selecting a quarterback in every draft if you don’t have a guy at the position.

There is a consensus group of the best players at the position in the class but there is no alpha dog, and opinions on their potential in the NFL are all over the place.

Any of the following seven quarterbacks could be on the board for the Colts at the end of April:

Malik Willis, Liberty

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Scouting Report: Malik Willis is a very intriguing quarterback prospect who has all the traits that teams are seeking in that position these days. The biggest question mark comes from his consistency. His ball placement can be off at times and that results in him missing an open receiver or throwing an interception. His throws can be easily read when he gets tunnel vision on his receiver. He will need to learn when to throw the ball away because he can’t get away from everyone at the next level and be the hero. When everything is clicking, he can be a threat on every level of the field. He’s got an arm that can take the top off the defense and can zip it into a tight window out on the boundary. He’s very elusive as a runner, shakes defenders, and is strong enough to break tackles. He’s a dual-threat quarterback that offers a high ceiling because of the tangibles he holds. There will need to be some patience but Willis offers a big payoff if a team can tap into his talent.

Draft Spot: It does seem like he’s an outside shot of falling in reach for the Colts because he’s one of the two quarterbacks that are likely to go in the first round but if he were to fall to the backend of Day 1 then they could pull a deal go get him.

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Scouting Report: Kenny Pickett is a gamer. He does anything he can within his means to get a win for his team. He leads by example with his hustle and determination to keep his unit on the field. From a quarterback aspect, the best trait is his ball placement. His anticipation and touch on the ball lead to him hitting his man in stride which helps get extra yards or the score. He has a solid arm, he can zip the ball in the short to intermediate areas of the field. He has plenty of strength to get 20+ yard gains and can hit a man 40+ yards down the field. He has the mobility to extend plays and will give his all to stretch out to get a first down on the run. He can throw off-platform and still sit his man in his hands. Plays tough in the pocket, he will take a hit so he can make the throw, and can still deliver the ball with a man in his face. There is a concern with his hand size due to the history of it in the NFL. He has had his issues with fumbles in his college career. My biggest concern is that he’s close to his ceiling and is more of a high-floor player. For his ceiling, I see a successful starter that can help lead his team to the postseason if he has a solid offensive line in front of him and two-three Pro Bowl skill position players around him. His floor is a high-quality backup that can win a game if he is needed. He can have a long career in that role. He would be great to bring in for a QB competition with an unproven quarterback or a veteran that is barely holding onto his starting job.

Draft Spot: He’s currently in competition with Malik Willis to be the first quarterback off the board but who knows when it will happen. Unless a fall to the back end of the first round happens then this is also one that won’t fall for Indianapolis.

Carson Strong, Nevada

AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian

Scouting Report: Carson Strong is a classic prototypical quarterback prospect who has a live NFL arm that can touch any blade of grass on the field. He’s more mobile than he’s given credit for but he’s not super elusive in open space and does understand when he needs to hit the ground to protect himself. His ball placement is inconsistent and that is the biggest wart on his game. One drive he will be money and hit his guys in stride to pick up first downs or get the score. The next drive he will be out of sync and completely miss his man which can lead to interceptions. Even though he’s not a statue quarterback, he’s not at his best when he’s asked to throw on the run. The ball can sail out of his hands the wrong way when he attempts those types of throws when he’s under duress. He’s best served to dice up a defense from the pocket because he does have solid pocket maneuverability. He has the capability to be a starter in the league because of his arm and his ability to read a defense prior to the snap. He just has to develop consistency in his ball placement otherwise he won’t be able to sustain a top offense in the next level.

Draft Spot: Day 2 pick unless there are major concerns over the future health of his knee.

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Scouting Report: Matt Corral is a talented quarterback that has an outstanding arm that leaves you wanting more out of him. He has the arm strength to take the top off a defense, can layer it over defenders to drop the ball right into the receiver’s hands, and can deliver a throw with a defender in his face. His deep throws are all about timing and he does better with a clean pocket to hit his man in stride. He’s not afraid to give his man a shot but if his mechanics are off then he can underthrow and it gets picked. His pocket presence needs some work. He lacks the awareness to work the pocket in his favor, tends to drift backward, and throws off his back foot which can lead to an easy interception. He’s got mobility to extend plays and can throw on the run no matter which side of the field he is heading. He has the speed to take off for the first down. Overall he has the traits to be a starting quarterback and can be a Pro Bowler if he is able to tap into his talent. His development will need some patience but he could pay off for a team in two-three years.

Draft Spot: Day 2 pick

Sam Howell, North Carolina

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Scouting Report: Sam Howell has a great arm attached to him. He can make a throw from any angle, with pressure in his face, and can get rid of the ball with the flick of his wrist. He has the arm strength to layer balls on all three levels of the field and can take the top off the defense. His mechanics are what he will need to work on to help create consistency. His feet can be off, they get choppy, and can fail to fully step into his throws. The missteps lead to his overthrows and those turn into interceptions. He does need to improve his pocket presence, he can be late to recognize rushers and doesn’t use his pocket properly which leads to poor throws or sacks. He’s an above-average athlete and is comfortable playing within an RPO scheme. He ran the ball often, he’s not elusive and isn’t the quickest in open space, but he can get the edge, and is strong enough to break a tackle or carry a defender. He’s got the tools to be a quality starting quarterback at the next level. If he can improve his throwing mechanics and is surrounded by playmakers then he can help take a team to the playoffs.

Draft spot: Day 2-3 pick

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Scouting Report: Desmond Ridder is a quarterback that will bring in plenty of playing experience and fits the modern mold of what teams are seeking in quarterbacks because of his mobility. He does a solid job at working the pocket and doing his best to manipulate the secondary with his eyes. His mechanics are well put together and are a consistent part of his game but his accuracy can be off at times. He can overthrow a simple out route at times. He needs to work on delivering a better ball out of his hands. Because if it is not an overthrow, he has his games where the ball is coming out at a low trajectory and he can rack up a lot of batted balls at the line of scrimmage. This also leads to underthrown balls which makes the catch a lot more difficult for his man to come down with. His ability to extend plays and pick up first downs might be one of his better traits. He leaves you wanting more out of him as a passer. When he’s on, he can drop the ball in a perfect spot for his man but then his next throw will be completely off. He can be a low-end quality starter if the situation around him is built to suit his skill set. If he has to be the reason why an offense is successful then he could be what holds a team back if that is what they are depending on.

Draft Spot: Day 2-3

Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Scouting Report: Bailey Zappe is an undersized quarterback that has great zip and touch on his throws. I really like his ball placement, he knows where to hit his man in stride to pick up the extra gain, and can put it on the boundary in a place where the receiver can be the only one to catch it. He has plenty of mobility to extend plays, does a good job at resetting his feet, and can throw on the run as well as off-platform if he needs to. His biggest weakness is his pocket awareness, he has a bad feel for when rushers have a free run at him and can run into his own lineman when he is trying to find a lane he can take off in or resettle in. I would like to see more toughness when a defender is closing in on him before he throws the ball. He will look to avoid the hit and that causes a poor throw which has led to his interceptions. He’s similar to Kenny Pickett, he doesn’t offer a high ceiling and might be the player he is entering the league but he has enough of a skill set where he can thrive in the right situation. A good offensive line and two-three Pro Bowl skill position players would help him find success at the next level. He has the floor to be a quality backup and can help win games if his team needs him. While you never want to lean into college stats, it is to be noted he broke Joe Burrow’s single-season passing touchdown record with 62 touchdowns.

Draft Spot: Day 3

