7 prospects the Eagles should avoid in the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL draft is just hours away and Philadelphia will be the team to watch when it comes to shocking moves and questionable decisions.

The Eagles need a wide receiver and they’ll likely select a pass catcher in the first round for the third straight year after blowing the picks in 2019 and 2020.

Philadelphia is among the teams that struggle to make sound decisions on the talent that they’ve evaluated and it’s caused the organization to start another retool or risk being middle of the pack in the NFC.

With the Eagles in no position to make any more draft mistakes, here are seven potential targets that Philadelphia should avoid on Thursday and Friday night.

Drake London, USC

After JJ Arcega-Whiteside, the thought of Philadelphia drafting another wide receiver who struggles to separate from coverage can cause anxiety.

Add into London’s penchant for drops or lack of a deep threat and Howie Roseman can’t afford such a risk.

David Ojabo, Michigan

Ojabo was a potential player to make this list before he suffered the torn Achilles at Michigan’s pro day.

A talented edge rusher who disappears at times, Ojabo can be dominated at times.

Boye Mafe, University of Minnesota

A one-trick pony as a pass rusher, Mafe isn’t going to overwhelm NFL left tackles with his athletic traits.

Christian Watson, North Dakota State

This isn’t about Watson being an alum of Carson Wentz’s university, but it makes for constant conversation.

After missing on JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor, the Eagles can’t afford any risk at the wide receiver position.

Watson didn’t dominate the FCS level, averaging 26 catches per season over his career.

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Darius Slay needs a running mate, but there are some questions about Gordon’s readiness to start right away in the NFL.

Drake Jackson, USC

Jackson is a pure-pass rusher that could rotate alongside Derek Barnett, Josh Sweat, and Brandon Graham in Philadelphia but there are questions.

The former USC recruit has elite talent but hasn’t played up to his skill level.

Logan Hall, DT, Houston

Hall has a Jevon Kearse-like frame at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds, and the Cougars lined him up everywhere along the defensive front, but the production doesn’t always match the talent.

Hall struggles to shed blockers at the point of attack.

