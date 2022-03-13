7 potential trade destinations for Giants' James Bradberry

James Bradberry treated

Even if the Giants decide they have to get rid of James Bradberry to clear $12.1 million in salary cap space off their books, they won’t want to let a valuable player like that walk away for nothing. So a trade is obviously preferable to just releasing him.

But to do that they’ll need someone who wants to make a deal.

Lucky for them, cornerback is a desirable position for just about every team in football. Here are some that are known to be looking for help at that position, and could be interested in trading for Bradberry if the Giants call:

Las Vegas Raiders

They might be the most obvious landing spot, especially since they’ve been linked to the top corners in free agency already. Not only do they need help there, but they also now have former Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham on staff, so he knows Bradberry’s value. They also have more than enough cap room to afford him.

Los Angeles Chargers

They are all in, as they showed by trading for Khalil Mack. They still need help bucking up their defense, though, in the wild, pass-happy AFC West. Bradberry could step in for Chris Harris, who is set to be a free agent. And even post-Mack, the Chargers can afford him.

Baltimore Ravens

Their secondary was a mess last season. They’ve already cut Tavon Young, will probably lose Anthony Averett and Jimmy Smith in free agency and Marcus Peters is coming back from a knee injury that cost him all of 2021. They also have two third-round picks and five fourth-round picks, so they’ve got the ammo to make a deal.

New England Patriots

They are likely to lose their top cornerback, J.C. Jackson, in free agency. They won’t be big spenders for a second year in a row, so Bradberry might be their most affordable option to replace Jackson. Also, former Giants coach Joe Judge is on staff there now, and he loved Bradberry.

Cincinnati Bengals

They’re going to focus most of their attention on the offensive line, but they saw in the Super Bowl that they still need help in their secondary, too. Eli Apple Is a free agent and to say Bradberry would be an upgrade is an understatement. Getting him would be a cost-effective way of getting into the corner market.

Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray wants help on offense, particularly on the line, but coach Kliff Kingsbury made it clear at the combine that the Cards need corners, too. They don’t have a lot of cap space or draft picks, so a deal for Bradberry could be tough, but he’d still cost less than any top free agents.



The Jets love their young corners, but know they need a veteran to lead the group. They are considering a run at the top corners in free agency, but don’t want to get into bidding wars. That might make Bradberry a better option, since he’d be a relative bargain and GM Joe Douglas has the draft picks to go get him. Would the Giants deal him to the Jets? The Leonard Williams trade in 2019 probably broke that ice.