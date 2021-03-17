7 potential replacements for Michael Brockers at DE

Michael Brockers will be wearing a new uniform next season after the Los Angeles Rams agreed to trade him to the Detroit Lions for a 2023 seventh-round pick. The Rams attempted to keep Brockers by asking him to restructure his contract, but the two sides couldn’t agree on a number.

The Rams do have an in-house option already as a potential replacement for Brockers, but there are other candidates available in free agency and the draft, as well.

Here are seven potential replacements for Brockers at defensive end.

Morgan Fox, free agency

After trading Brockers, it would make a ton of sense for the Rams to re-sign Fox. He was the better pass rusher of the two last season, recording six sacks and 9 QB hits in only 39% of the defensive snaps played. He’s still a pending free agent but hasn’t yet signed with another team, keeping the door open for a possible return. The Rams know him well and are aware of his potential as a 3-4 defensive end, making him easier to project than other outside free agents and draft picks. He’d also come at an affordable price for the Rams, who have newfound cap space after their recent restructures and the Brockers deal.

A’Shawn Robinson, on roster

Robinson signed with the Rams last offseason and he looked like a replacement for Brockers, who agreed to a deal with the Ravens. But Brockers returned and Robinson missed part of the season while on the NFI list, limiting his production in 2020. He remains on the roster and though his first year in L.A. was unspectacular, he has the size and length to play defensive end in the Rams’ scheme. He recorded 12 tackles and batted one pass in eight games a season ago, adding six tackles in the Rams’ two playoff games, too. Robinson can play nose tackle, 3-technique or defensive end, providing good versatility across the front.

Hassan Ridgeway, free agency

Ridgeway can play defensive end or defensive tackle in the Rams’ 3-4 front, lining up at both spots in his career. He’s not the best pass rusher and has missed time with injuries throughout his career, but he could join a rotation of players at defensive end if that’s the route the Rams take. In the last two seasons with Philadelphia (14 games), Ridgeway recorded 19 tackles, five QB hits and three sacks, making five starts.

Solomon Thomas, free agency

Thomas remains a free agent after his career took a sharp downturn in the last two seasons. He started only three games in 2019 as a rotational player for the 49ers, and last season, he played just two games before getting injured and missing the rest of the year. He’s primarily an edge rusher in a 4-3 front, but at 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds, he can make it work in the Rams’ hybrid 3-4 scheme. He’d be a downgrade against the run compared to Brockers, but his ceiling is higher and he’s just 25 years old. As a former third overall pick, the talent is there. He may just need a change of scenery.

Quinton Jefferson, free agency

Jefferson was released by the Bills this offseason, which means he won’t factor into the compensatory pick formula. That’s a plus for the Rams if they were to sign him, but that shouldn’t be the only reason they make this move. Jefferson is a talented defensive lineman who the Rams had on their practice squad at one point. He’s recorded between three and 3.5 sacks in each of the last three seasons, totaling 31 QB hits and 76 total tackles in that span. At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, he has the built to play defensive end, too.

Osa Odighizuwa, draft

Odighizuwa was a three-year starter for the Bruins and while he might be slightly undersized to play nose tackle, he can hold up at defensive end in the Rams’ front. He had 11.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss in college, forcing two fumbles and recording 120 total tackles. As a potential Day 2 pick, the Rams should have their eye on him, especially being a local prospect. He attended the Senior Bowl, too, which gave the Rams a good chance to see his potential on the field against the top prospects in college football.

Tommy Togiai, draft

Togiai doesn’t have the best size or length for a defensive lineman, but he’s a powerful player and moves well along the defensive front. He had three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss at Ohio State last season, totaling 23 tackles and two passes defensed, as well. He’s another Day 2 prospect the Rams could take a look at in the second or third round if they’re trying to bolster their defensive line and don’t do so before the draft.

