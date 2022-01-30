7 potential free-agent fits for Cardinals in 49ers-Rams NFC title game

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams will face one another in the NFC Championship Game. The winner will move on to the Super Bowl.

Arizona Cardinals fans can only watch and resent it.

However, there are players on both teams set to become free agents in March. Some of those players would fit nicely on the Cardinals’ roster, considering the needs they will have this offseason.

Who are the best free-agent fits who will be playing in the NFC conference championship? Check out the players below.

49ers OL Laken Tomlinson

Tomlinson has been a starting lineman for the 49ers for five seasons. He turns 30 in February. The Cardinals have questions at guard entering the offseason. Tomlinson has been solid for years. He could be the sort of veteran the Cardinals target for the upcoming season.

49ers DT D.J. Jones

The Cardinals might move on from Jordan Phillips and Corey Peters is aging. Jones has been a steady presence inside as a starter for the 49ers for the last three seasons.

Rams OLB Von Miller

Miller isn’t the player he was but still had 9.5 sacks this season at 32 years old.

Who knows what type of situation he will be looking for and what sort of deal he will seek, but he still can get to the quarterback and make plays, and if Vance Joseph is still the defensive coordinator for the Cardinals, there is familiarity.

Rams CB Darious Williams

The Cardinals will look for cornerback help this offseason for sure. Williams will be one of the best available. He has proven to be able to do pretty much everything at the position and will probably land a nice deal.

Whether he wants to come to Arizona or not, he would fit.

Rams RB Sony Michel

Michel will be a free agent again. While Kliff Kingsbury would love to have both Chase Edmonds and James Conner back, it is possible that neither returns.

Michel could fill the role Conner had this past season.

Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cardinals have major questions at receiver. See what Beckham has done as the No. 2 to Cooper Kupp. Imagine that with DeAndre Hopkins. Beckham and Hopkins are already close.

A.J. Green was inconsistent and still managed to have more than 800 receiving yards. Imagine Beckham.

Rams OL Austin Corbett

The Cardinals have questions at guard entering next year. Corbett can play both guard spots and was the Rams’ starter at right guard.

