7 potential Eagles targets that stood out the most during the Senior Bowl

The path to the NFL draft started in Mobile, Alabama this weekend after several impressive days of practice, college football’s top senior players put on quite the performance as Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder led the National team to 20-10 win over American team.

Ridder threw two touchdown passes on the day and the National team led by Boye Mafe logged eight sacks in the exhibition matchup.

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett was 6-of-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown despite only playing the first quarter, while Liberty’s Malik Willis led all rushers in the game, but had moments where he struggled as a passer, amassing just 11 yards.

With three first round picks, the Eagles will have an opportunity to amass talent on both sides of the ball and here are the seven prospects that stood out the most on Saturday.

1. Minnesota, DE, Boye Mafe

National Team defensive lineman Boye Mafe of Minnesota (34) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

#Minnesota DL Boye Mafe beats Braxton Jones and gets the strip-sack on 3rd down! pic.twitter.com/3fZnEtXUhX — ❌❌❌ (@FTB_Vids_YT) February 5, 2022

The Golden Gophers pass rusher can do it all from the linebacker position or as a defensive end. Mafe dominated the Senior Bowl from a statistical standpoint, logging two sacks, one forced fumble, and three TFLs.

The superb week for Minnesota’s Boye Mafe continues Strip Sack 😈 pic.twitter.com/Nyr7eKDIb7 — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) February 5, 2022

2. Wyoming, LB, Chad Muma

National Team linebacker Chad Muma of Wyoming runs through drills during practice for the Reese’s Senior Bowl Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

I imagine Matt Eberflus yelling in excitement seeing this type of effort from LB Chad Muma (Wyoming helmet). #Bears have a big need at OBLB going into the offseason. pic.twitter.com/V0UriTEJiS — Brandon Robinson (@BRobNFL) February 5, 2022

An active linebacker, Muma led all Senior Bowl participants in tackles with 9.

This is my first exposure to Wyoming LB Chad Muma (#48 in the middle) and needless to say I'm intrigued. He quickly reads this toss play to the right, showing great lateral velocity and coming downhill towards the ball carrier. #RideForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/GAKvNKR2Ar — Nick Price (@PriceCheck3) February 2, 2022

3. Baylor S Jalen Pitre

Baylor safety Jalen Pitre (8) on the field in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

If Howie Roseman can’t lure Tyrann Mathieu to Philadelphia via free agency, then Pitre would be the next best thing.

A versatile safety who can cover in the slot, Pitre is exactly what the Eagles defense needs to take the next step.

All the Bears making plays today. Jalen Pitre blowing up a screen with his instincts isn’t surprising. pic.twitter.com/aqI3SvOEL1 — Colt Barber (@Colt_Barber) February 5, 2022

4. Boston College, OL, Zion Johnson

National Team offensive lineman Zion Johnson of Boston College (77) snaps the ball to National Team quarterback Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati (9) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

If Philadelphia chooses to replace Brandon Brooks via the draft, Johnson is another player capable of playing either guard or center. One of the elite performers of the practice week, Johnson plays with a nasty streak.

Boston College G/C Zion Johnson (@_ZJ77) was named 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Player of the Week. This is an overall game week honor awarded to one position player on both American & National rosters. #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️#BestoftheBest pic.twitter.com/W61G0rU8ED — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 5, 2022

5. Montana State, LB, Troy Andersen

Feb 2, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National squad linebacker Troy Andersen of Montana State (45) talks with National squad linebacker Sterling Weatherford of Miami (OH) (12) during National team practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

A tackling machine from the FCS level, Andersen improved his stock in the Senior Bowl, showing the ability to display athleticism in the passing game.

Another tackle for #MSUBobcatsFB's Troy Andersen. He has four tackles in the @seniorbowl by my count, maybe five. pic.twitter.com/cVnNzMyPJm — Victor Flores (@VictorFlores406) February 5, 2022

6. Fayetteville State, CB, Joshua Williams

Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American squad wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. of Tennessee (1) returns a put defended by National Squad cornerback Joshua Williams of Fayetteville State (30) in the first half at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

A Division II cornerback out of Favyetteville State, Williams could be a Bobby Taylor clone in the NFL, and he plays with solid speed and quickness as well.

7. Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

American Team linebacker Channing Tindall of Georgia (41) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

A strong, athletic and tough linebacker, Tindall showed the ability to read and diagnose plays this week as well. Tindall was active against the run and played with great instincts against playaction.

"@PatrickWillis52 was covering punts just like that in this game." – @MoveTheSticks @GeorgiaFootball LB @Kingschan_ showing off the SPEED on special teams 👀 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/SQEbmFPu1M — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 5, 2022

