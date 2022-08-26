7 position battles to watch in Rams’ preseason finale vs. Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will put away their boxing gloves on Saturday for their preseason finale at Paycor Stadium. Things got heated when these two teams practiced together on Thursday, but they’ll both need to be in better control for this last exhibition game.

For the Rams, there’s a lot on the line at several positions – including cornerback and safety. The starters are just about set at most spots, but players further down on the depth chart are battling for playing time and a roster spot.

Here are seven position battles to watch on Saturday.

RT: A.J. Arcuri vs. Bobby Evans

Arcuri and Evans might be battling for the final spot on the offensive line. Arcuri is almost exclusively a right tackle, whereas Evans can play guard, too, but it’s Arcuri who’s played better this preseason and might be in position to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

Evans played every snap last week against the Texans, typically not a good sign for a fourth-year veteran on the roster bubble. Keep an eye on not only how the two of them play, but the number of snaps they get. If Evans plays every snap, whether at guard or tackle, it could be Arcuri with the advantage heading into final cuts.

TE: Roger Carter Jr. vs. Jared Pinkney

Tight end looked like the easiest position to project. It seemed obvious that the Rams would simply keep Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins and Kendall Blanton. But then they threw a wrench into things by cutting Blanton, simultaneously keeping Carter and Pinkney on the roster.

Does that mean either Carter or Pinkney will make the team now? Not necessarily. The Rams could go with just two tight ends, as crazy as that sounds. But if one of the two reserve tight ends stands out in increased playing time on Saturday night, the Rams could decide to keep three. Carter is particularly intriguing because of his unique skill set as a fullback/tight end. He’s someone to watch.

RB: Kyren Williams vs. Jake Funk

Williams is making his preseason debut against the Bengals, joining Funk and Trey Ragas in the backfield as the only running backs who will be active. That means they should all get plenty of carries. I’m most interested in how Williams plays as he battles Funk for the RB3 role. This will be fans’ first good look at the rookie, who’s known for his pass blocking and receiving skills.

Funk is likely to still make the roster, but that’s not necessarily a guarantee. He needs to play better than he has in the first two games when he gained just 16 yards on 7 carries. Funk just hasn’t done much to impress the coaching staff.

DL: Michael Hoecht vs. Jonah Williams

Hoecht and Williams are two solid backups to have on the roster, but there may not be room for both of them. Williams has been the better of the two so far this preseason, but Hoecht is valuable on special teams and contributed a little bit last season, being active for all 17 games.

It remains to be seen if the Rams can keep both of them on the roster, especially with Marquise Copeland seemingly clinching a roster spot based on his lack of preseason playing time, but they’re both deserving at this point in time. Saturday probably won’t change that for better or worse.

OLB: Benton Whitley vs. Keir Thomas and Brayden Thomas

Daniel Hardy is likely to start the year on an injured list after spraining his ankle last week. That opens the door for Whitley and the two Thomases – and Chris Garrett, who hasn’t played at all this preseason but could return Saturday.

The Rams need pass-rush help, as well as depth at outside linebacker. Whitley, Thomas and Thomas all have potential, but none of them have stood out enough to make them near-locks to make the team, even with Hardy injured. Watch the pass rushers on Saturday night as they make one final push for the 53-man roster.

CB: Grant Haley vs. Duron Lowe vs. Tyler Hall

Haley, Lowe and Hall have all done some really positive things this preseason, especially Haley and Lowe. The Rams might be set at cornerback with their top six, but if they decide to keep seven, it’ll be one of these three players making the team.

They’ll all get a ton of playing time on Saturday, especially if the Rams play it safe with Robert Rochell, Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick. And they’ll be tested against a Bengals offense that can still move the ball, even when the backups are on the field.

S: Dan Isom vs. Russ Yeast

Isom and Yeast appear to be the next safeties up after the top four guys, but T.J. Carter is still lurking, too. If Quentin Lake starts the year on PUP or IR, as it seems he might, that makes the path for Isom or Yeast even easier when it comes to making the team.

Isom had the game-sealing interception against the Chargers and Yeast has been a standout player in practice, so both of their stocks are on the rise.

