7 position battles to watch in Eagles preseason opener vs. Ravens

We’re two hours away from the Eagles’ preseason opener at the Baltimore Ravens, and the reigning NFC Champions will look to hit the ground running with a revamped defense and new toys on offense.

Philadelphia has the NFL’s best roster with few holes, and outside of the linebacker position, there is elite talent on both sides of the football.

With warmups set to begin for both clubs, here are seven position battles to watch.

3rd team QB

Ian Book spent the entire 2022 season as the third string quarterback, but he’ll now face stiff competition from rookie signal-caller, Tanner McKee.

4th RB spot

This has been the topic of discussion for most of the training camp and Philadelphia really does have a great problem at the running back position.

The Eagles use a committee at the position, and D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, Bosotn Scott, and Trey Semron are all fighting for snaps and potentially a roster spot.

6th wide receiver

DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown make up one of the NFL’s top wide receiver duos, while Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus are solid complements.

With Britain Covey as the primary punt returner, the fifth wide receiver spot appears locked up.

That means Joseph Ngata, Jadon Haselwood, Tyrie Cleveland, Greg Ward, Devon Allen, Johnny King and Deon Cain will fight for a potential roster spot.

backup guard

Philadelphia has Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens as the starting guards, and third round pick Tyler Steen can play right guard and left tackle.

Sua Opeta, Tyrese Robinson, Josh Sills, and Julian Goode-Jones will all compete for a final roster spot.

backup Nose tackle

Jordan Davis is the starting nose tackle and the man in the middle when the Eagles employ a 3-4 or 5-2 look up-front.

The battle for snaps behind Davis is intriguing with Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo and Noah Elliss competing for snaps.

Tuipulotu was having the best season of his career in 2022 before tearing his MCL.

backup slot CB

Avonte Maddox is one of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL, but he’s been injury prone over the past two seasons and Philadelphia needs insurance at the position.

Josiah Scott struggled in 2022, opening the door for Zech McPhearson to steal naps during trainign camp.

Mario Goodrich is a player to watch as well.

WILL Linebacker

Christian Elliss has had an outstanding training camp, and Saturday provides another chance to flourish outside of his normal special team duties.

Zach Cunningham and Myles Jack have been in town a week and they’ll look to disrupt the depth chart, while putting Nicholas Morrow’s roster spot in jeopardy.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire