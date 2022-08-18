7 position battles to monitor for Rams on Friday vs. Texans

The preseason is where players jockey for positioning on the depth chart and fight for a spot on the 53-man roster. For the Rams, their starting lineup is close to set, but there’s plenty of ongoing competition for backup roles and spots lower on the roster.

When they host the Texans on Friday night for their second preseason game, keep an eye on these seven position battles.

Jacob Harris vs. Lance McCutcheon

This competition got a whole lot more interesting after Week 1 of the preseason when McCutcheon went off for five catches and 87 yards with two touchdowns. Harris didn’t play as he was nursing a groin injury, but both players should be active against the Texans.

Neither Harris nor McCutcheon should be considered locks for the 53-man roster, so every preseason game and practice counts until final cuts are made on Aug. 30. This is a pivotal game for both receivers.

Decobie Durant vs. Derion Kendrick vs. Robert Rochell

The top three cornerbacks seem locked in as Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill and David Long Jr. Durant, Kendrick and Rochell all have a chance to be the fourth corner on the depth chart, which will still earn snaps this season – even when everyone is healthy.

There doesn’t seem to be much separation between these three right now. All three played between 15 and 16 snaps in the preseason opener, so McVay is treating them equally right now. The preseason could decide which one gets the call in dime packages when four corners are on the field.

John Wolford vs. Bryce Perkins

It’s unlikely that Perkins will unseat Wolford as the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, but it’s worth noting that Wolford will play in this preseason game after sitting out the first. Perkins played very well in the opener, using both his arm and his legs to make plays in the 29-22 win over the Chargers.

Wolford simply hasn’t had many opportunities to play over the last two-plus years so this will be a good test for the backup quarterback. There could be some rust to knock off when it comes to facing another team besides the Rams in practice.

Kendall Blanton vs. Brycen Hopkins

Blanton and Hopkins are both candidates to be the Rams’ No. 2 tight end, and regardless of who “wins” this competition, they’ll both get playing time. Both players are capable receivers, but they also each need to improve as blockers when the Rams run the ball or they’re asked to pass protect.

Whoever displays better blocking ability this preseason will probably get more opportunities with the starters in the regular season.

A.J. Arcuri vs. Bobby Evans

Arcuri and Evans each played right tackle in the first preseason game, but they both struggled in pass protection. Evans should be considered the favorite to back up Rob Havenstein, assuming the Rams don’t use A.J. Jackson as their true swing tackle, but Arcuri isn’t going to go quietly.

Keep an eye on Arcuri and Evans on Friday night as they’re likely to split time at right tackle like they did in the first preseason game.

Daniel Hardy vs. Benton Whitley

Hardy and Whitley both played exactly 33 snaps, lining up on opposite sides of the defensive front as edge rushers. They’re neck and neck in terms of being the team’s fourth (and fifth) edge rusher, and they’re certainly getting an edge over the injured Chris Garrett.

These two rookie edge rushers play with energy and showed good burst off the line, but there may only be room for one of them on the 53-man roster.

Terrell Burgess vs. rookie safeties

Burgess needs to play better than he did against the Chargers when he allowed a 41-yard touchdown in coverage. He played 19 snaps in the win, but he wasn’t exactly impactful when on the field; he didn’t have a single tackle or defensive stat.

Russ Yeast, Dan Isom, T.J. Carter and Jairon McVea are all fighting for positioning on the depth chart and that could put Burgess’ spot in danger.

