7 players Washington would be lucky to get in the 2021 NFL Draft

To celebrate this St. Patrick’s Day, we figured it might be time to call on the luck of the Irish. The focus here is not free agency, though we might like a little bit of luck to swing in Washington’s direction when it comes to convincing some big-named players to come to D.C. for a year or two. Instead, we are looking at the NFL draft, and taking a look at 7 players who Washington would be lucky to grab.

For this exercise, we’re going to keep things restricted to the first round, because after that, any player that you’d be lucky enough to get has already been passed up on. You had your chance. Here are our 7 nominees:

QB Trevor Lawrence

An easy No. 1 answer. Any team in the NFL, save for maybe 3 or 4, would be lucky to get Trevor Lawrence in the draft, but it seems that only the Jacksonville Jaguars will strike gold with their first overall pick.

WR Ja'Marr Chase

Arguably the best receiver in this 2021 drat class, you could make the case that pairing Ja'Marr Chase alongside Terry McLaurin would instantly boost Washington's receiving corps to among the top 5 in the NFL. This kid is going to be special.

TE Kyle Pitts

Not only is Kyle Pitts the best TE in this draft class, but he may be the best TE prospect we've seen come out of college in quite some time. It's rare that an NFL team will grab someone at this position in the top-10 or top-15, but there's almost a zero percent chance that Pitts makes it to Washington at No. 19.

LT Penei Sewell

Arguably the top LT in the draft, Sewell's addition to the Washington offensive line would go a long way to shoring up the left side for years to come, and his cheap salary for the next 4-5 years would be huge for filling holes elsewhere on the roster.

LB Micah Parsons

Washington got the top defensive end in the draft last year, so why not pair him up with the top linebacker in the draft this year? We all know that LB is a big area of need for the defense, and the versatility that Micah Parsons brings would have the middle of that defense being something to fear going forward, rather than a weak spot.

CB Patrick Surtain II

Losing Ronald Darby in free agency definitely hurt, but it would hurt a lot less if Washington were able to grab one of the top pass-defenders in the draft with Patrick Surtain II. His quick feet and fluid hips have him as a lock-down corner with great ball-skills that could work wonders opposite Kendall Fuller.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

On this entire list, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah may be the only guy that Washington could end up being lucky enough to get in the draft. Most mocks have him falling to somewhere in the 16-19 range, and a few have Washington taking him at No. 19. Arguably the second-best LB in the draft class behind Parsons, JOK would be a huge boost on the defense.

