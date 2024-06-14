7 players Real Madrid should scout at Euro 2024

The biggest transfer saga in recent memory came to an end earlier this summer when Real Madrid confirmed the signing of Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman could steal the show at Euro 2024, where there will be a number of players looking to impress and earn themselves big-money transfers.

Here are seven players Madrid scouts should be watching this summer.

Country: Germany

Position: Midfielder



Florian Wirtz is not joining Real Madrid this summer, let's just make that perfectly clear. The Bayer Leverkusen hotshot is valued at close to €150m, which will have to wait until next year.



The added delay will give Madrid plenty of chances to watch over Wirtz, who is heading to his first international tournament with the world at his feet.



Madrid scouts have likely already seen enough to pull the trigger on Wirtz next summer, but a few extra auditions won't hurt.

Country: Spain

Position: Winger



Madrid definitely don't need more forwards now, but Nico Williams will have caught their attention recently with his admission that he wants to play alongside Kylian Mbappe.



Williams, 21, is a serious target for Barcelona but his recent comments, which also include stressing his happiness at Athletic Club, suggest he's not interested in moving to Camp Nou.



If anyone can lure him away, it's probably Madrid.

Country: Spain

Position: Midfielder



With Toni Kroos retiring and Luka Modric approaching his own curtain call, Madrid are soon to be in need of a new tempo-setting midfielder, and there are few better in La Liga than Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.



Like Williams, Zubimendi is a target for Barcelona but is far too expensive for their current predicament. Reports suggest he would only leave Sociedad for one of Barca or Madrid, and it seems like only one of those doors can be opened.



Zubimendi doesn't see too many minutes for Spain - the perils of playing in the same position as Rodri - but that means he'll be working extra hard to impress when he does get the chance.

Country: Germany

Position: Midfielder



By all accounts, there's a potential bargain to be had with Joshua Kimmich this summer.



The Bayern Munich midfielder is entering the final year of his contract and could be picked up for a reduced fee - news which has piqued the interest of a number of elite sides.



He's been playing a lot of international minutes at right-back recently, but Kimmich's club future lies further forward in midfield.

5. Goncalo Inacio

Country: Portugal

Position: Centre-back



Centre-back is another area soon to be in need of a refresh. Lille's Leny Yoro, who didn't make the France squad, appears to be the top target, but Goncalo Inacio is another on the radar.



The 22-year-old Sporting CP star, who comes with a €60m release clause, is seen as one of the most intriguing young defenders around, and this summer will be the perfect test of his true level.



Inacio has impressed in his homeland, but up against some of Europe's top forwards this summer, it will be fascinating to see how he fares.

6. Antonio Silva

Country: Portugal

Position: Centre-back



Antonio Silva is a similar prospect to Inacio, only two years younger and €40m more expensive.



Madrid aren't going to sign both players, so this summer may give them the opportunity to decide whether Benfica's Silva or Sporting's Inacio is the right man.



They won't be the only team watching over Silva, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all regularly linked.

Country: Netherlands

Position: Right-back



Jeremie Frimpong may be listed as a right-back, but his attack-minded style of play make him a polarising option for any team playing a traditional four-man defence.



It's easy to get caught up in the hysteria of his success with Bayer Leverkusen - 14 goals and 12 assists last season can hardly be ignored - but Madrid must decide whether he is the right kind of player to eventually replace the ageing Dani Carvajal.



The Netherlands don't play with wing-backs, so Frimpong is tasked with showcasing his skills as a typical right-back. Scouts from across Europe will be waiting to see how he adjusts at Euro 2024.