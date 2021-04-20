7 players the Rams could target if they trade up from No. 57 overall

The Los Angeles Rams only have six picks in the 2021 NFL draft, with their first coming at No. 57 overall. Rams general manager Les Snead has a penchant for trading back and stockpiling picks, but if there’s a player the team covets, moving up isn’t out of the question.

They traded up for Greg Gaines and Darrell Henderson in recent years, as two examples of players the Rams coveted and went up to get. If there is a player like that this year, might they consider trading up from No. 57 to select?

It will be difficult for the Rams to move up with only six total draft picks, but trading future picks in 2022 is always a possibility, therefore putting a possible deal on the table on Day 2.

Here are seven potential trade-up targets for Los Angeles to consider in Round 2 of the draft.

Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Samuel is clearly a player the Rams really like, having met with him multiple times already. A couple months ago, he seemed like a realistic target at No. 57. But as the pre-draft process has gone on, it seems less likely that he’ll be available when the Rams first go on the clock. There are certain positions worth giving up premium assets for and cornerback is definitely one of them. If Samuel falls to the mid-to-late 40s, the Rams could consider going up and getting him by trading a 2022 pick rather than one of their selections this year.

Houston OLB Payton Turner

Turner is a highly intriguing prospect who possesses all the traits you want in a pass rusher. He’s long, powerful and can bend well for a guy 6-foot-5. He also has the size to play 5-technique in certain situations, making him a perfect target for the Rams, who love taller edge rushers (Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis, Justin Hollins). Turner seems like a target for the Cowboys at No. 44, but if he gets by them, he could fall somewhere in the range of the Cardinals, Dolphins or Titans around 49-53. A small move up could be worthwhile for L.A.

Oklahoma C Creed Humphrey

Humphrey is arguably the top center in the draft, so it’s highly unlikely he’ll make it to the Rams at No. 57. Teams that need a center won’t wait around too long to draft him, especially those picking early on Day 2. But with Landon Dickerson also looking like a top-50 pick, if he’s selected first, Humphrey could fall a little bit. The Rams’ biggest need is arguably center after seeing Austin Blythe leave, so don’t rule out the team being aggressive in finding his replacement.

Alabama C Landon Dickerson

Dickerson comes with major injury concerns, suffering two season-ending knee injuries at Alabama. But he’s a massive center (6-foot-6) who moves well and was an anchor for Alabama’s elite offensive line. He would solve the Rams’ situation at center for the next decade if healthy, which makes him a potential trade-up candidate for Los Angeles. Durability is a huge question, but if not for the injuries, Dickerson would be a top-20 pick.

Wisconsin-Whitewater C Quinn Meinerz

It’s hard to pinpoint where Meinerz will go. Some have him as an early Day 2 pick, while others see him more as a third-rounder. The Rams have met with him multiple times and he was a Senior Bowl attendee, which is always a plus in the eyes of Les Snead and the front office. He could be the team’s top target at No. 57, but if they don’t think he’ll make it to their first pick, they might consider moving up to get him. They shouldn’t go up too high, though, because there is a decent chance he’ll be there at No. 57.

Washington DB Elijah Molden

There isn't a team in the NFL that wouldn’t love to have a Tyrann Mathieu or Budda Baker type of player, and that could get Molden drafted fairly early. A potential first-round pick, Molden is a versatile defensive back who can play nickel or safety and match up with just about any receiver under 6 feet tall. He is undersized (5-foot-9, 192 pounds), but his instincts, coverage ability and tackling make him a prospect who should succeed no matter where he lands in the draft. The Rams could use cornerback and safety help following the departures of Troy Hill and John Johnson, making Molden a great target.

Penn State OLB Jayson Oweh

Put simply, Oweh is a freak athlete. He boasts a 39.5-inch vertical, a broad jump of 11 feet, 2 inches, and ran a 4.36 at 6-foot-5, 257 pounds. Those are absurd numbers, and not to mention, he has 34.5-inch arms. Those traits will likely get him drafted in the first 40 picks or so, potentially in Round 1. But he lacks college production that could scare some teams off and cause him to drop a bit. If he falls to the 45-50 range, the Rams should consider moving up because he has rare athleticism and untapped potential.

