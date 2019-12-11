7 players named to All Pac-12 teams, Hodgins and Rashed Jr. snubbed of first team selections

Following their best season since 2013, the Oregon State Beavers (finished 5-7, 4-5 Pac-12) also have their most representation on the All Conference teams in the Pac-12 since that season.

Let's break it down.

SECOND TEAM:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

WR Isaiah Hodgins

The Biletnikoff Award semifinalist finds himself on the second team in the conference despite being named a top 10 receiver in the country. Hodgins dominated as the Beavers' primary offensive option this season with majority of his catches moving the chains for the offense. He finished the season with 1,171 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns.

Following his snub for first team, Hodgins took to twitter to claim it was all "politics".

😂😂 politics — Isaiah Hodgins (@IsaiahHodgins) December 10, 2019

OLB Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

Another Beaver snubbed of recognition on the first team was the conference leader in sacks (14) and the national leader in tackles-for-loss (22.5). His breakout season was a significant reason for the improvement of the Beavers' defense and directly resulted in wins. Rashed Jr. is currently testing the waters on if he'll enter the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

Numbers don't lie but opinions do pic.twitter.com/L3NqstIjte — Hamilcar Rashed Jr⏳ (@HamilcarRashed) December 5, 2019

OL Blake Brandel

Story continues

The former Central Catholic Ram finished out his career at Oregon State as an all conference second team offensive lineman. Brandel started each game the Beavers have played over the previous four seasons. The left tackle protected Luton's blindside and opened up running lanes for Jermar Jefferson and Artavis Pierce.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB Jake Luton

The sixth-year senior signal caller had his best season yet throwing for 2,714 yards with 28 touchdowns and only three interceptions. The two-time Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week served his final season as a co-captain and will play in the Collegiate Bowl ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft process.

Welcome to #Pasadena | The #NFLPABowl would like to welcome @BeaverFootball QB Jake Luton (@JakeLuton6).



A tall, strong-armed pocket passer for the Beavs, Luton displayed accuracy & sound decision-making this year while tossing 28 TDs vs only 3 INTs! #GoBeavs #MakeYourMarkinLA pic.twitter.com/Wrv3lLsxuy



— The Collegiate Bowl (@NFLPABowl) December 10, 2019

TE Noah Togiai

The senior tight end put together another career season where he finished with 44 receptions for 303 yards and three touchdowns. His highlight of the season came against Arizona State when he hurdled a defender into the endzone.

NOAH TOGIAI HURDLE 👀



Oregon State (+1.5) is up by two scores on ASU after this athletic score!pic.twitter.com/GWsCZMhgV9



— PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) November 17, 2019

OL Brandon Kipper

The transfer from the Hawai'i Warriors started all 12 games for the Oregon State Beavers this past season. He allowed just one quarterback sack all season.

LB Omar Speights

Speights was named a Pac-12 defensive honorable mention after finishing second on the team with 73 tackles. 63 of those tackles came in the final seven games of the season when his role was expanded. He earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for his 18 tackle performance against the Washington Huskies.

7 players named to All Pac-12 teams, Hodgins and Rashed Jr. snubbed of first team selections originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest