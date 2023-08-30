7 players Giants should consider adding following cutdown day

More than 1,100 players were released, cut or waived on Tuesday as teams trimmed their roster to the required 53 men. Now the race is on to claim or sign those who are available, effectively rounding out rosters ahead of the regular season.

The New York Giants put in seven waiver claims a year ago and were awarded multiple players. General manager Joe Schoen certainly isn’t going to sit on his hands this time around, so expect Big Blue to be active.

Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will be on the hunt for anyone they believe will help improve their roster.

With that in mind, here’s a look at seven players the Giants should consider claiming or signing on Wednesday.

OL Ike Boettger

The Giants clearly have a great need for a swing tackle but if they’re interested in beefing up their depth on the inside, Ike Boettger is someone general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are familiar with.

The 28-year-old Boettger signed with the Bills as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2018 and outside of a cup of coffee with Kansas City, has spent his entire career in Buffalo. He’s appeared in 34 career games with 17 starts, so he’s got some valuable experience under his belt.

Boettger is not subject to waivers and is free to sign with any team.

CB Darius Rush

One of the true surprise cuts on Tuesday was that of rookie cornerback Darius Rush (subject to waivers).

The 23-year-old Rush was a fifth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 NFL draft but just didn’t stick this summer. He did have a pre-draft visit with the Giants, so there’s already some familiarity there.

The Colts probably want to stash the physical 6-foot-2, 198-pounder on their practice squad but that seems highly unlikely. Multiple teams are expected to put a claim in on him and it wouldn’t come as any surprise if the Giants are among them. However, given the waiver priority, the chances he falls to Big Blue are slim to none.

But hey, it doesn’t hurt to try.

The Giants still have some question marks at linebacker and there’s at least some level of familiarity with Joe Giles-Harris. Not only do Schoen and Daboll know him from his time in Buffalo, but New York also had him in for a visit/workout earlier this summer.

Not only would he add depth at linebacker, but he’d provide some added value on special teams.

If Giles-Harris goes unclaimed on waivers, he’s likely to be added back to the New England Patriots practice squad.

WR Trent Taylor

With all of the bodies at wide receiver, why would the Giants even consider adding another? Well, it’s because Trent Taylor provides value to a team beyond just his limited production as a receiver.

The 29-year-old Taylor is a savvy NFL veteran and explosive return man. He averaged 10.3 yards per punt return in 2023 and had five of 20-plus yards.

Big Blue isn’t quite settled in that department and tried multiple players in the final preseason game, so Taylor seems like a natural potential fit.

OL David Quessenberry

David Quessenberry is another now former Bills player who both Schoen and Daboll are familiar with.

A sixth-round pick of the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL draft, Quessenberry is up there in age at 33 and is obviously on the downslope of his career. However, he would provide quality veteran experience and another option at swing tackle, potentially replacing Matt Peart, who struggled mightily during the preseason.

Quessenberry has seen action in 51 career games with 26 starts.

TE Zach Gentry

The Giants appear set at tight end with Darren Waller, Daniel Bellinger, and Lawrence Cager but they could still look to adjust their priorities at the position.

Cager is talented, and athletic and could turn into a surprise target, but he’s still developing after a position switch and Daboll may want someone with more blocking prowess on the back end of the depth chart.

Zach Gentry, a 2019 fifth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, could be that guy.

The 6-foot-8, 265-pound Gentry is a strong pass protector and good run blocker who is also capable of hauling in a reception or two. He would team nicely with Bellinger and provide the Giants some added blocking security at the position.

CB Starling Thomas V

Remember back when the Giants and Lions held joint practices and both teams said it would be a good firsthand look at players who may be waived later? Well, here we are.

Undrafted free agent cornerback Starling Thomas V had a solid summer and was just barely squeezed off the Lions’ 53-man roster. They likely want him back on the practice squad but he’ll have to clear waivers.

Yes, the Giants already have two rookie cornerbacks poised to play significant roles but perhaps there’s room for Thomas on a team that still needs extra depth.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire