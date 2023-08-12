7 players we’re excited to watch in 49ers preseason opener

It’s not Christmas, but it’s close. On Sunday, The 49ers will open the preseason in Sin City against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It’s not a mirage in the desert, the 49ers will officially be on the field in uniform on Sunday for the first time since their loss in the NFC Championship to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s likely most of the starters and familiar faces for the 49ers will be on the sideline watching on Sunday. But, what’s exciting about the preseason is getting a look at some of the new faces for the first time in red and gold.

Players with chatter around their name — good and bad — will get the chance to make an impression on the fan base and coaching staff under the bright lights for the first time.

Heading into Sunday’s contest, here’s a look at seven players Niners Wire is excited to watch against the Raiders in the preseason.

QB Trey Lance

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

This is an obvious one, but Trey Lance needs to be mentioned. Sunday will mark the first time No. 5 is under center for the 49ers since he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in week two of the 2022-23 NFL season. Heading into Sunday’s preseason opener, week two against the Seattle Seahawks feels like a lifetime ago.

Fast forward to the 49ers’ 2023 training camp, Lance is seemingly in a battle for the 49ers’ backup quarterback position with veteran Sam Darnold.

However, the small sample of Lance with the 49ers — (and even dating back to his college days) paired with his athletic prowess and gifted arm strength provides intrigue for whenever the former No. 3 overall pick steps onto the field.

Could Lance firmly secure the No. 2 quarterback position? Could he close the gap on Brock Purdy and force the 49ers into a serious quarterback position? Does Lance potentially boost his trade value? All questions that don’t have solid answers. Yet, Sunday’s game against the Raiders could help provide some concrete background to the cloud of mystery surrounding Lance’s situation.

RB Ty Davis-Price

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) ORG XMIT: FXN111

After a quiet rookie season, the former Bayou Bengal’s name has been buzzing throughout training camp in Santa Clara. With Elijah Mitchell dealing with injury, Davis-Price should have an opportunity to show what all the buzz has been about.

Along with battling Jordan Mason, a strong performance in Las Vegas could help Davis-Price chase down Mitchell for a valuable spot in San Francisco’s backfield behind Christian McCaffrey.

FS Ji'Ayir Brown

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

After a relatively quiet training camp, third-round rookie safety Ji’Ayir Brown will have the chance to show why the 49ers selected him with their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Coming out of Penn State, Brown was revered for his ability to get downhill and bang in the run game with his fierce motor. Brown also seemed to always have a knack for being around the football, nabbing 10 interceptions in two seasons as a starter for the Nittany Lions.

During training camp, veteran Charvarius Ward identified Brown as a player he’s excited to watch during the preseason.

In live action, Brown’s strength should finally have a chance to be on display when he suits up for his first preseason game against the Raiders on Sunday.

Opposite of players who have been trending up during training camp like Ty Davis-Price and D’Shawn Jamison, third-round rookie Cameron Latu has seemed to struggle early in his rookie campaign. According to multiple reports from practice in camp, Latu has dealt with a case of the drops.

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

However, the preseason opener provides the chance to wipe the slate clean. With plenty of reps available in the preseason opener. Along with the pressure of moving past his training camp struggles, Latu is facing serious competition from another training camp rookie, Brayden Willis.

While Latu has been down, Willis has capitalized. The seventh-round pick has made some players early in camp and will have the chance to swing momentum more in his favor with a solid performance against the Raiders.

Along with competing against each other, Willis and Latu will have a chance to push veterans Ross Dwelly and Charlie Woerner for a spot behind All-Pro George Kittle

CB D'Shawn Jamison

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Another player that has been praised during training camp is undrafted free agent rookie D’Shawn Jamison. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks recently praised Jamison’s impressive camp performance.

Heading into Sunday, Jamison will have the opportunity to build his case for a roster spot.

Adding to his upwards trajectory, Jamison could be back deep for the 49ers on special teams. During his time in college with the Texas Longhorns, Jamison returned 54 kickoffs and 44 punts with three total touchdowns on special teams.

With an injury to Ray-Ray McCloud, the 49ers will need someone to step up as a returner. Jamison should be in the mix, starting on Sunday in Sin City.

K Jake Moody

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) ORG XMIT: FXN

It feels like the 49ers rookie kicker hasn’t missed a kick during training camp. Every time his name is mentioned, it’s usually followed with something about drilling a kick from Steph Curry’s distance. The former All-American kicker out of Michigan will get to show off his range on Sunday against the Raiders.

While there’s still a competition alive with vetran kicker Zane Gonzalez, with the draft capital the 49ers invested in Moody, all signs point to Jim Harbaugh’s former kicker being the heir to Roobie Gould in Santa Clara.

WR Danny Gray

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Although we’ve been here before with buzz around Danny Gray in the preseason, but the excitement is back with the second-year pass catcher. Gray has continued to show up in training camp and will have a chance to vie for a spot in the 49ers’ wide receiver rotation.

He will have pressure from rookie Ronnie Bell, but Gray’s chemistry with Lance should play in his favor.

If Grey can step up and capitalize, he could push for reps ahead of veterans in camp like Willie Snead IV and Chris Conley.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire