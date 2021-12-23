7 players on the Dolphins first injury report of Week 16

In preparation for their Monday night matchup with the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins held a walkthrough on Thursday in place of a full practice. Because it was a walkthrough, the participation levels were estimated by the team.

Seven players were listed on Thursday’s injury report with just one, wide receiver Albert Wilson, listed as a non-participant. Wilson is away from the team at this time dealing with a personal matter, so he is not working through an injury.

The two players who were listed as limited were running back Phillip Lindsay (ankle) and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee). Both players have been dealing with these issues for a few weeks and neither played last week, so the remaining practices should give some hints.

Right tackle Jesse Davis (knee), safety Brandon Jones (elbow), defensive tackle Zach Sieler (neck), and cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring) were all full participants. Davis and Sieler are new arrivals to the injury report, but if their ailments aren’t limiting them in practice, they should be nothing to worry about just yet.

Miami also has five active roster players on the COVID list who aren’t practicing and don’t need to be listed on the injury report.