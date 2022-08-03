7 pertinent questions for the Eagles after the first week of training camp

The Eagles are hustling through the first week of training camp, and as the team starts preparation for the Jets, all eyes are on Jalen Hurts and the offense.

Even as one of the most talented teams in the league, there are still pertinent questions on both sides of the football.

Whether it’s Jalen Hurts’ development or Jonathan Gannon’s vast improvement in year two of running the defense, Philadelphia has several questions that need to be answered before the season opener at Detroit.

With the Eagles in a walkthrough on Wednesday, here are seven pertinent questions after the first week of training camp.

Who's the No. 2 TE

Dallas Goedert is one of the top tight ends in the NFL, but things get a little murkier at the position after him.

Jack Stoll has the advantage, and Grant Calcaterra made some gains before suffering a hamstring injury. With Tyree Jackson and Richard Rodgers both on the PUP list, tight end is a position with plenty of question marks.

Are the Eagles a pass first offense?

Philadelphia would like to employ a high-powered passing offense, but that’ll all depend on quarterback Jalen Hurts. The weapons suggest the Eagles will be a full-throttled passing offense, but another run-first approach to offense could be the best-case scenario.

Will Jalen Reagor be on the 53-man roster?

A 2020 first-round pick, Reagor is having his best camp as a professional, and he’s now among the deepest units on the team. Zach Pascal’s slow start has reopened that door, but Reagor’s fate could depend on how impactful he is during joint practices with the Browns and Dolphins.

What defensive scheme will Eagles run?

Gannon likes a 3-4 look, while the Eagles mainly employed a 4-3 look at times during an inconsistent 2021 season.

A 5-2 look could get Philadelphia the most explosive lineup on the field, but at the cost of only four defensive backs.

A versatile defense will be Gannon’s calling card, but how he utilizes his assets will be the most telling factor.

How will Philadelphia utiize Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick

A top pass rusher has arrived, and it’ll be interesting to watch Philadelphia insert him into Jonathan Gannon’s scheme.

This summer has offered the first opportunity, and Gannon hasn’t shied away from using Reddick as an edge rusher, while also dropping into coverage.

Opinions undoubtedly differ on Reddick’s usage rate, but there’s no question Gannon has the ultimate weapon on his side.

Who will start at right guard?

With Brandon Brooks retiring, Isaac Seumalo switched to that vacant spot, but how will Jack Driscoll and Sua Opeta impact that formula?

Right guard is the one camp battle to watch along the offensive line.

Will K'Von Wallace find a role?

With Rodney McLeod now with the Colts, Wallace could carve out a role as a box safety after adding some weight and muscle this offseason. The former Clemson star has struggled to flash anything outside of solid special teams prowess.

Through the first week of camp, Wallace has had moments with the first team, but nothing that stands out.

