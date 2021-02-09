7 pending free agents most likely to leave Ravens this offseason

AS the 2021 NFL offseason gets underway, the Baltimore Ravens will first turn their attention to their own players. With 16 unrestricted free agents set to hit the open market currently, there is plenty of work to be done still.

Under general manager Eric DeCosta, the Ravens have had a clear priority to bring back their own top pending free agents early, allowing them to have a solid core to build off of throughout free agency and the draft. But with a tight wallet thanks to the salary cap being expected to go down for the first time in over a decade, Baltimore will have to either get guys to come back for cheap or be frugal with who they re-sign. That opens up the opportunity for quite a few familiar names to have new homes in 2021.

Let’s take a closer look at the seven Ravens’ pending free agents most likely to leave this offseason.

OLB Matthew Judon

After giving Judon the franchise tag last offseason, he's set to enter free agency once again. While the Ravens could technically use the franchise tag on him yet again, it'll be at a higher cost than last season and probably not the wisest use of their available funds. If Judon's 2019 campaign had people question his value, 2020 likely put a pretty big dent in it. After posting 9.5 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, 54 combined tackles, 14 tackles for a loss last season; Judon took a big step back in 2020 with just six sacks, 21 quarterback hits, 50 combined tackles, and nine tackles for a loss. Still, pass rushers are a hot commodity in the NFL and plenty of teams could be desperate to add a premier one this offseason. As one of the bigger names set to be available, Judon could cash in this offseason and ultimately push his pricetag out of Baltimore's comfort level given his production.

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue was expected to take the Ravens' pass rush to the next level but it never really panned out that way. After being traded to Baltimore by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 7, Ngakoue only accounted for three sacks, three quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles over nine games. While Ngakoue's troubles could just be a case of trying to learn the Ravens' defensive scheme and getting acclimated, there are now some question marks on whether Baltimore will be eager or even willing to pay him top dollar to return. Much like with Judon, Ngakoue is likely going to be one of the stars of free agency if he's allowed to hit the open market and could price himself out of the Ravens' interest. At the same time, if other big-name pass rushers also hit free agency, Baltimore might just be willing to take a look elsewhere to find the remedy to their problems.

DE Jihad Ward

Jihad Ward Ravens

While Ward might not have the gaudiest stats, he was productive when he got on the field. Capable of setting the edge in run defense and get to the quarterback when set loose, Ward had some spectacular moments this season, notching three sacks, eight quarterback hits, four tackles for a loss, and two passes defensed despite playing on just 26% of the defensive snaps in 2020. Unlike Ngakoue and Judon, Ward isn't likely going to command top dollar in free agency. But unless Baltimore is offering a starting role and the salary that comes with it, Ward will likely find better opportunities elsewhere.

DE Derek Wolfe

Wolfe might be toward the backend of his career at this point but he did everything the Ravens could have hoped for during the season. After signing a one-year deal, he'll enter free agency as a relatively big name with tons of experience and quite a bit of value as a starter. That makes him an intriguing option elsewhere around the league if Baltimore can't get a deal worked out first. Wolfe was stout against the run, peaking when Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams were out with COVID-19. Against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11, Wolfe was the primary defender keeping running back Derrick Henry in check for the first three quarters. Though the Ravens eventually lost that game, Wolfe was the clear standout defender and continued that level of play throughout the rest of the season. Between his limited value as a pass rusher, the expected down market, and his age; it's unclear exactly what Wolfe's value will be this offseason. While Baltimore will likely let him test the waters to find out, that also opens the door for another team to lure him away by giving him more playing time or more money.

OLB Tyus Bowser

Bowser is the dark horse to really cash in this offseason. He's steadily stepped up his play since the middle of the 2019 season and shined in a variety of roles with Baltimore in 2020. Though his production doesn't necessarily warrant a huge payday right now, there's more than enough potential and flashes on film for some team to be interested in giving him a starting role and a decent contract to fit it. First and foremost, it's important to note that teams have often loved poaching the Ravens' linebackers. It's the position Baltimore is perhaps best known for being able to develop, which likely earns Bowser a little benefit of the doubt when it comes to his limited production and playing time over the last two years. And with him steadily developing mixed with his great sideline-to-sideline speed, decent coverage skills, and the ability to pass rush, Bowser is an attractive option in that second tier of free agents. I'd like to think Bowser is one of Baltimore's bigger targets this offseason, especially with the prospect of losing both Ngakoue and Judon. But if the Ravens aren't going to guarantee him a starting role, he'll likely find someone who will.

QB Robert Griffin III

Baltimore cut Griffin to begin this offseason and appear ready to move on without him backing up Lamar Jackson. With Tyler Huntley and Trace McSorley already under contract and having gotten meaningful snaps this season, it makes sense the Ravens will have them battle it out in training camp for the backup job. But beyond that, Griffin has been clear he wants another shot at a starting job. Regardless of anyone's feelings about Jackson, he's obviously the starter in Baltimore, which relegates Griffin to a backup role automatically. Though I doubt any team is going to hand Griffin the keys to their offense automatically, there are a few locations that would at least give him a shot at the starting job.

WR Willie Snead

Snead has been an important part of Baltimore's offense for the last few years. While he hasn't broken any records or become a superstar, he's filled the slot role in the wide receiver corps quite well. But it's probably time for the Ravens and Snead to part ways. With a tighter salary cap, Baltimore simply doesn't have the money available to pay Snead the $6 million they did for the 2020 season. That's especially the case when you consider they have guys like Devin Duvernay and James Proche waiting in the wings and could be looking at one of free agency's top wide receivers like Allen Robinson. In addition, Baltimore has talked quite a bit already about trying to improve the passing attack. Though Snead is no scrub, the Ravens would be wise to grow the position. As noted, that likely comes in the form of Duvernay and Proche getting a chance to show off their development along with a top wide receiver coming either in free agency or the 2021 NFL draft. If that plays out that way, Snead would end up being buried on the depth chart, which would make his cap hit make even less sense.

