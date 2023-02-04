7 pending free agents the Commanders need to re-sign

The Washington Commanders are entering a critical offseason. Not only is there a possible ownership change, but head coach Ron Rivera is entering his fourth season as Washington’s head coach. If Rivera doesn’t win in 2023, the Commanders could look to start over in 2024.

As with every Washington offseason, the quarterback position looms large. Rivera chose the veteran route the last two offseasons, and the Commanders still haven’t found an answer under center. Washington is reportedly telling offensive coordinator candidates that rising second-year quarterback Sam Howell will have every chance to start.

Outside of quarterback, the Commanders have a big decision regarding pending free-agent defensive tackle Daron Payne. Payne is coming off a career year and will be an unrestricted free agent. Will Washington attempt to work out a long-term deal with Payne, franchise him, or let him walk away? The franchise tag has always appeared to be the most likely outcome.

Payne isn’t Washington’s only notable free agent in 2023. We preview seven free agents the Commanders should re-sign for next season. This list only includes unrestricted free agents, so Jeremy Reaves [restricted] is not included.

QB Taylor Heinicke

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Washington will bring in a veteran quarterback to compete with and mentor Howell. That should be Heinicke. One reason is that Heinicke isn’t going to cost as much as someone like Derek Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo. Sure, those players may not even be an option for Washington, but neither would take the Commanders to the next level either. If Andy Dalton and Jacoby Brissett are legitimate options to sign, doesn’t it make sense to retain Heinicke? Heinicke understands he’s viewed as a backup, loves it in Washington and has a strong relationship with Howell and the rest of the team.

DT Daron Payne

Daron Payne #94 of the Washington Commanders looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

This one is a no-brainer. Once Washington releases Carson Wentz, it will free up a lot of money. There are other moves the Commanders could and should make to free up even more money. Keeping Payne for one more season on the franchise tag makes some sense, but not for Washington. If you tag him and can’t agree to a long-term contract, you should consider trading him. But Washington should make every effort to re-sign Payne and keep him and Jonathan Allen together.

G Wes Schweitzer

Washington Commanders guard Wes Schweitzer (71). (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Wes Schweitzer was really good in his first two seasons for Washington. He mostly played guard, although he was needed at center in 2021. The same applied for Schweitzer in 2022. Coaches needed him at center due to injuries to Chase Roullier and Tyler Larsen. Schweitzer is a solid starter at guard, but Washington should look to retain him for depth. He should not be an option at center, only guard. The Commanders need to add at least two starters on the offensive line in free agency and the draft, but keeping Schweitzer around is good business.

DL Efe Obada

Washington Commanders defensive end Efe Obada (97) pressures Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

When the Commanders signed defensive end Efe Obada last offseason, it brought more of “here goes Rivera signing another former Panther.” While that was true, Obada was a key figure on Washington’s defensive line in 2022. He can play inside or outside, provides quality depth and makes plays. Washington should bring Obada back on a short-term deal.

LB Cole Holcomb

Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Holcomb was entering a critical fourth season in 2022 as Washington’s mike linebacker. Holcomb was playing well before he was finished after Week 7 with a foot injury. How did the coaches view Holcomb long-term before his injury? After undergoing foot surgery, Holcomb will likely settle for a one-year deal somewhere to re-establish his value and look toward a long-term deal in 2024. Unless the Commanders have plans to spend big money at the position, they should bring Holcomb back for 2023.

RB Jonathan Williams

Jonathan Williams, #41 of the Washington Commanders, is tackled by Dre Greenlaw, #57 of the San Francisco 49ersa. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Jonathan Williams excels each time he gets an opportunity. The veteran back is a free agent again in 2023. While Williams isn’t a top priority, he is a terrific option to have as a fourth running back. Williams runs hard, has excellent vision and isn’t a liability in the passing game. Keeping Williams could be even more important depending on what happens with J.D. McKissic’s neck injury,

CB Danny Johnson

Danny Johnson, #36 of the Washington Commanders, looks on during the second half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Danny Johnson is very similar to safety Jeremy Reaves. They’ve been cut numerous times, been on the practice squad, and they deliver every time they are called upon. Reaves finally made the 53-man roster out of training camp and earned a trip to the Pro Bowl. Johnson didn’t make the Pro Bowl, but midway through the season, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio called upon Johnson to play in the slot, and he excelled. Yes, the Commanders need to add another starting-level cornerback to pair with Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste, but Johnson has earned his keep on special teams and as a reserve cornerback. Johnson should enter 2023 as one of Washington’s five cornerbacks.

