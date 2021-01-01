7 pending free agent wide receivers that could interest the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021
The Eagles have some looming roster decisions to make and despite adding three wideouts during the NFL draft, Philadelphia needs more ammo on the outside.
Salay cap issues could prevent Philadelphia from making a big splash in free agency, but there are several interesting targets that the Eagles could have an interest in.
We break down seven targets, all under the age of 30 that could possibly interest Howie Roseman and company.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers
Dec 27, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) catches the game winning touchdown against Indianapolis Colts free safety Julian Blackmon (32) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Smith-Schuster operates out of the slot, and his presence could open things up for Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham, and John Hightower on the outside. JuJu's still only 24 years old, and he's a player that Howie Roseman could justify paying huge money to, with the production to follow. Even as the third-option in Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster still has logged 91-catches for 766 yards and 8 touchdowns. He could be the prize of free agency and a guy that could allow the Eagles to utilize their first-round pick on a cornerback.
Curtis Samuel, WR, Panthers
Dec 27, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) runs with the ball against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Samuel wouldn't be the biggest name on the Eagles depth chart but he's productive and a legitimate deep threat. Per Pro Football Focus', Samuel’s 2020 average depth of target is 6.3 yards, which ranks 111th out of 118 wide receivers with at least 25 targets. The Panthers wide receiver would offer Jalen Hurts or Carson Wentz a threat on the quick out or bubble screen, while Samuel is also well equipped as a ball-carrier and a gadget player as well. Samuel has 70 catches for 733 yards and 3 scores.
Corey Davis, WR, Titans
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis (84) gains a first down past Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
Gw58930
Davis, the 2017 No. 5 overall pick had his 5th-year option declined and responded with a career year for the Titans. Per PFF, Davis's 89.5 offensive grade ranks third in the NFL among wide receivers, and his 90.8 receiving grade on snaps lined up out wide is the best mark in the league. Davis can play outside or in the slot and his strength allows the Titans wideout to avoid being jammed at the line of scrimmage by opposing cornerbacks. Davis has 60 catches for 945 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Allen Robinson, WR, Bears,
Nov 29, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson II (12) rushes with the football between Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) and free safety Raven Greene (24) during the second quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Robinson will likely be out of the Eagles' price range, but the Bears star is the type of difference-maker that Philadelphia desperately needs. Robinson has over 1,000 receiving yards on the season, good for his second consecutive 1,000-yard season while no other Bears player has eclipsed 500 yards. The Bears could give Allen Robinson the franchise tag, but it would cost $18 million for a player who wants a long term deal.
Rashard Higgins, WR, Browns
Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) runs with the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Higgins has quietly thrived this season as the Browns' No. 2 wideout. He's averaged 5.7 targets and 61.2 yards in the six games since Odell Beckham's season-ending knee injury. Since Week 7, Higgins has caught 30 passes for 491 yards and two touchdowns and he's another guy that could pair efficiently with Jalen Reagor on the outside and a fair market price.
Breshad Perriman, WR, Jets
Dec 27, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Breshad Perriman (19) gains yards after the catch during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Perriman has 27-catches for 421-yards and 3 scores so far with the Jets and the veteran has somewhat underperformed on a one-year deal after a blistering finish to his 2019 season. A change of scenery could help Perriman who thrived as a deep ball receiver with Jameis Winston and the Bucs last season.
Kenny Golladay, WR, Lions
Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay makes a catch against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Brandon Facyson during the second half Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 at Ford Field.
Kenny Golladay
Golladay's name has been mentioned among the elite when he's healthy and in 2019, he logged 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns while primarily catching passes from backup quarterbacks in Detroit. A big-bodied, X wide receiver in the mold of Alshon Jeffery, Golladay is a red zone monster and another player that could compliment Jalen Reagor. Detroit is set to lose both Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. to free agency, but the veteran could be franchised as well.