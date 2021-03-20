#7 Oregon vs. #10 VCU ruled no contest due to COVID-19 protocols
Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel talks about Oregon's first-round game against VCU being declared a no-contest due to COVID protocols with the Rams.
Don't forget the celebratory cheesesteak.
Unlike the first two suits, this one claims Watson forced a therapist to perform oral sex on him during a session.
We already know LaMarcus Aldridge won't finish the season in San Antonio. Here are other players likely to move at the NBA trade deadline.
"I filled out my bracket," Sister Jean said after confirming her trip to the NCAA tournament. "I don't see Kentucky any place."
Brunson will provide a welcome to the Top 10 to the 10th-ranked Holland.
Holland, 28, was 5-0 in 2020 and earned plenty of Fighter of the Year consideration.
A pencil skirt and fancy shoes can't stop the two-time MVP from knocking down every shot. And
While most of the AFC is focused on securing an elite QB, New England is trying to build around not having one. It’s Belichick zigging when everyone else is zagging.
When UFC lightweight Khama Worthy looks back on 2020, the thing that most comes to mind for him was how fortunate he ended up being. No matter how difficult the year was, he was still able to fight. Though things didn’t always go his way, the fact that he was able to compete multiple times put him in a much better spot than many other fighters. “I think it was just an experience,” Worthy told MMWeekly.com. “I feel grateful that I made it through, because a lot of people weren’t as lucky. “I only had two fights, though I would have liked to get in four fights a year, but I still got to get two fights. Everything being shut down, trying to find training partners and everything, it was an experience.” In addition to being able to fight last year, Worthy was able to keep his individual training going even when the ability to work with others was virtually eliminated. “I own my own gym so I never stopped for my training,” said Worthy. “But it was still difficult to get training partners. “My game is always evolving. In this sport you’re either evolving or dying. I’m a different fighter every fight.” Khama Worthy - UFC 241 weigh-in Khama Worthy faces Jamie Mullarkey at UFC 260 On March 27 in Las Vegas, Worthy (16-7) will look to get back on the winning track when he faces Jamie Mullarkey (12-4) in a 155-pound main card bout at UFC 260. Dana White announces UFC 261 to house full house of fans, three title fights “He’s a tough guy,” Worthy said of Mullarkey. “He’s 0-2 in the UFC, so he’s fighting for his job. I feel like if you’re 0-3 in the UFC you’re going to get cut, so he’s on his way out because I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. “I know for sure he’s going to come out ready for and that’s exactly what we’re set for.” If the last year has taught him anything, Worthy feels it’s best to just follow where the path leads him in 2021 rather than try to force things to happen. “In Covid times you’ve just got to go with the punches,” said Worthy. “You can’t spend too much time planning things out. It sucks that my career started then Covid kicked in, so I’m just rolling with the punches.”
Shawn Bradley announced in a statement that he's been paralyzed following a bicycle accident in January.
LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) with a block vs the Charlotte Hornets, 03/18/2021
Browns 2021 NFL draft: Full list of Cleveland's draft picks as of March 20th
Former Cage Warriors featherweight champion Paddy Pimblett called for a shot in the UFC after a 97-second win at Cage Warriors 122.
Isaiah Wilson may have already run out of chances in the NFL.
Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell received death threats and other horrific messages on social media after their first round loss in the NCAA tournament.
Phil Mickelson was quiet about his move from California to Florida, saying they haven't started construction yet on Jupiter Island.
FitzMagic is headed to the nation's capital.
P.J. Tucker and Radions Kurucs are headed to Milwaukee for DJ Augustin and DJ Wilson.
The Steelers add a special teamer and defender in free agency.
The former first-round pick comes to Dallas to reunite with Dan Quinn, the Cowboys' DC. But he may not be destined to remain at safety.