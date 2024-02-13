7 Oregon football players, 4 Oregon State Beavers invited to NFL Combine

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix looks up at the scoreboard after the victory against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Seven former Oregon football players were among the 321 prospects selected on Tuesday to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine — a weeklong, invitation-only workout in front of NFL general managers, coaches and scouts.

Quarterback Bo Nix, running back Bucky Irving, wide receiver Troy Franklin, center Jackson Powers-Johnson, defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus and defensive backs Khyree Jackson and Evan Williams will each have the opportunity to showcase their talents during the Feb. 26-March 4 event in Indianapolis, as the offseason builds toward the NFL Draft April 25-27 in Detroit.

The seven NFL Scouting Combine invites for Oregon matches the school record from 2020 and is the third most for a Pac-12 team this year behind Washington (13) and Southern California (eight).

Oregon State will also be represented at NFL Combine

The Beavers had four former players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine: defensive backs Ryan Cooper Jr. and Kitan Oladapo, offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga and wide receiver Anthony Gould.

Cornerback DJ James (Auburn), running back Trey Benson (Florida State) and offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (BYU) — three former Ducks who transferred elsewhere to finish their college careers — also received invitations.

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: 7 Oregon football players invited to 2024 NFL Scouting Combine