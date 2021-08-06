The Olympics stories to know for today
🏀: U.S. women's basketball defeats Serbia to reach gold medal game
🏃♀️: Belarus sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya arrives in Poland
🧗: Spain's Alberto Ginés López wins first-ever Olympic gold in sport climbing
🥇: American pole vaulter Katie Nageotte wins Olympic gold in Tokyo
🛶: U.S. teenager Nevin Harrison wins first Olympic women's canoe 200m
📷: In photos: Tokyo Olympics day 13 highlights
