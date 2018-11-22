7-year-old Malea impresses with national anthem before Warriors game originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Remember the adorable, young girl who belted out the national anthem back in July? Well, her performance went viral. So viral, in fact, she was invited to perform prior at the Warriors-Thunder game.

Seven-year-old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja rehearsed up during Warriors' warm-ups and she made a big impression -- all 3-foot-9 of her. According to NBC Sports Warriors reporter Kerith Burke, Jordan Bell got a photo with her during warmups:

Just listen:

Wow! 7-year-old Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja @MaleaEmma brings house down during Thunder-Warriors warmups. This 2nd-grade rising star hasn't even lost her first tooth. "I have my first wiggly,l" she beams.

Will sing the anthem at Lakers on Sunday after Clippers a couple weeks back. pic.twitter.com/KjmbEdvcFI

— Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) November 22, 2018

The young talent became a sensation when she sang the Star Spangled Banner at an LA Galaxy game over the summer. It was impressive to say the least. And according to her dad she's been singing before she could speak.

You can tell.



