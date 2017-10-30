7-Year-Old Girl With Robotic Arm Throws Out World Series First Pitch

Hailey Dawson reached an incredible milestone on her journey to make Major League Baseball history this weekend.

The 7-year-old from Nevada threw out the first pitch at the Game 4 of the World Series in Houston, Texas on Saturday. Dawson was born with Poland syndrome, a rare disorder that can cause underdevelopment and deformation in hands.

As a result, she uses a special 3D-printed robotic hand, which gives her the ability to do things like grasp and throw a ball.

